FULL LIST: How much is being spent on every Rocky region road this year

UPGRADING and maintaining rural and urban roads is a key part of Rockhampton Regional Council's 2017/18 budget, adopted this week.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said improvements to roads outside the city centre were "very important for our rural community”.

"The roads are their lifeblood, especially for our beef and agricultural industry,” she said.

"We were very lucky to get some funding for projects out in the rural areas.”

Road projects funding in the 2017/18 budget: