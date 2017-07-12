FULL LIST: How much is being spent on every Rocky region road this year

UPGRADING and maintaining rural and urban roads is a key part of Rockhampton Regional Council's 2017/18 budget, adopted this week.
Councillor Cherie Rutherford said improvements to roads outside the city centre were "very important for our rural community”.
"The roads are their lifeblood, especially for our beef and agricultural industry,” she said.
"We were very lucky to get some funding for projects out in the rural areas.”
Road projects funding in the 2017/18 budget:
- South Ulam Rd widening: $201,100
- Nine Mile Rd floodway: $1,100,000
- South Yaamba Rd, Sandy Creek: $526,000
- Arthur St, Westwood: $35,700
- Bishop Rd: $160,000
- Pierce Rd, Bouldercombe: $45,900
- Lion Mountain Rd: $153,000
- Neerkol Rd, Stanwell: $28,000
- Wyvills Rd: $30,000
- Cherryfield Rd (Reigal Dr to Ashford St), seal road: $390,000
- Calmorin Rd, Hansons Bridge: $60,000
- Malchi-Nine Mile Rd: $350,000
- Stanwell Waroula Rd, widen existing seal: $500,000
- Rosewood Rd: $107,100
- Stanwell Waroula Rd: $830,000
- Dean St (Rodboro St to Peter St), drainage: $80,000
- Pilbeam Dr, guard rails: $60,000
- Thozet Rd (Lilley Ave to Zervos Ave): $342,000
- Bevis St (Wandal Rd to Cavell St): $230,000
- Wackford St, drainage: $400,000
- Stack St stage 2, concrete channel: $255,000
- Berserker St (Simpson St to Robinson St): $412,000
- Dooley St Depot road upgrade: $100,000
- Upper Dawson Rd (Nathan St to Wakefield St): $700,000
- Bawden St extension pipe: $40,000
- Western St: $110,000
- Archer St, main drain reline and repair: $200,000
- North St (Campbell St to Eventide Nursing Home main entrance): $15,000
- Kerrigan St roundabout, underpass: $575,000
- German St (Rosewood Dr to Sunset Dr): $10,000
- Bolsover St (Archer St to Stanley St), pavement rehabilitation: $200,000
- Bridge St: $265,200
- Dean St (Talbot St to Elphinstone St): $775,200
- Haynes St (Hollingsworth St to Byrne St): $72,400
- Main St, pavement failures: $300,000
- Park St (Glenmore Rd to Haynes St): $400,000
- Power St: $124,800
- Rodger St (Medcraf St to Buzacott St): $393,700
- Archer St (Alma St to Talford St): $380,000
- Boundary Rd/Norman Rd intersection upgrade: $250,000
- Campbell St (North St to Exhibition Rd) pavement failures: $334,400
- Quay St bridge major renewal: $900,000
- Clanfield St: $400,000
- Jones St: $430,000
- Mason St: $570,000
- Thozet Rd (Lilley Ave to Servos Ave): $400,000
- Glenmore Rd (Main St to railway crossing): $300,000
- Brooks St, drainage: $204,548
- Johnson Rd: $17,200
- Ranger St: $103,333
- Middle Rd (Capricorn to Macquarie Stage 3): $255,00
- Capricorn St, Gracemere Ck to Middle Rd: $1,000,000
- Morgan St, upgrade as part of streetscape: $200,000
- Annual reseal program: $400,000
- Reconstruct footpaths: $279,583
- Miscellaneous traffic light upgrades: $153,000
- Reseal program: $3,035,000
- Road safety minor works: $234,167
- Bus stop program: $300,000
- Bridge rehabilitation: $358,500
- Ski Gardens boat ramp car park: $60,000
- North Rocky boat ramp car park and walkway: $1,500,000
- Webber Park Stage 1B inlets/outlets: $450,000
- Stormwater general allocation for small projects: $150,000
- Annual reseal program: $520,000
- Low cost sealing of minor roads: $100,000