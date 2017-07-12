24°
News

FULL LIST: How much is being spent on every Rocky region road this year

Michelle Gately
| 12th Jul 2017 12:00 PM
Roadworks, generic. Photo Tracey Joynson
Roadworks, generic. Photo Tracey Joynson Tracey Joynson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPGRADING and maintaining rural and urban roads is a key part of Rockhampton Regional Council's 2017/18 budget, adopted this week.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said improvements to roads outside the city centre were "very important for our rural community”.

"The roads are their lifeblood, especially for our beef and agricultural industry,” she said.

"We were very lucky to get some funding for projects out in the rural areas.”

Road projects funding in the 2017/18 budget:

  • South Ulam Rd widening: $201,100
  • Nine Mile Rd floodway: $1,100,000
  • South Yaamba Rd, Sandy Creek: $526,000
  • Arthur St, Westwood: $35,700
  • Bishop Rd: $160,000
  • Pierce Rd, Bouldercombe: $45,900
  • Lion Mountain Rd: $153,000
  • Neerkol Rd, Stanwell: $28,000
  • Wyvills Rd: $30,000
  • Cherryfield Rd (Reigal Dr to Ashford St), seal road: $390,000
  • Calmorin Rd, Hansons Bridge: $60,000
  • Malchi-Nine Mile Rd: $350,000
  • Stanwell Waroula Rd, widen existing seal: $500,000
  • Rosewood Rd: $107,100
  • Stanwell Waroula Rd: $830,000
  • Dean St (Rodboro St to Peter St), drainage: $80,000
  • Pilbeam Dr, guard rails: $60,000
  • Thozet Rd (Lilley Ave to Zervos Ave): $342,000
  • Bevis St (Wandal Rd to Cavell St): $230,000
  • Wackford St, drainage: $400,000
  • Stack St stage 2, concrete channel: $255,000
  • Berserker St (Simpson St to Robinson St): $412,000
  • Dooley St Depot road upgrade: $100,000
  • Upper Dawson Rd (Nathan St to Wakefield St): $700,000
  • Bawden St extension pipe: $40,000
  • Western St: $110,000
  • Archer St, main drain reline and repair: $200,000
  • North St (Campbell St to Eventide Nursing Home main entrance): $15,000
  • Kerrigan St roundabout, underpass: $575,000
  • German St (Rosewood Dr to Sunset Dr): $10,000
  • Bolsover St (Archer St to Stanley St), pavement rehabilitation: $200,000
  • Bridge St: $265,200
  • Dean St (Talbot St to Elphinstone St): $775,200
  • Haynes St (Hollingsworth St to Byrne St): $72,400
  • Main St, pavement failures: $300,000
  • Park St (Glenmore Rd to Haynes St): $400,000
  • Power St: $124,800
  • Rodger St (Medcraf St to Buzacott St): $393,700
  • Archer St (Alma St to Talford St): $380,000
  • Boundary Rd/Norman Rd intersection upgrade: $250,000
  • Campbell St (North St to Exhibition Rd) pavement failures: $334,400
  • Quay St bridge major renewal: $900,000
  • Clanfield St: $400,000
  • Jones St: $430,000
  • Mason St: $570,000
  • Thozet Rd (Lilley Ave to Servos Ave): $400,000
  • Glenmore Rd (Main St to railway crossing): $300,000
  • Brooks St, drainage: $204,548
  • Johnson Rd: $17,200
  • Ranger St: $103,333
  • Middle Rd (Capricorn to Macquarie Stage 3): $255,00
  • Capricorn St, Gracemere Ck to Middle Rd: $1,000,000
  • Morgan St, upgrade as part of streetscape: $200,000
  • Annual reseal program: $400,000
  • Reconstruct footpaths: $279,583
  • Miscellaneous traffic light upgrades: $153,000
  • Reseal program: $3,035,000
  • Road safety minor works: $234,167
  • Bus stop program: $300,000
  • Bridge rehabilitation: $358,500
  • Ski Gardens boat ramp car park: $60,000
  • North Rocky boat ramp car park and walkway: $1,500,000
  • Webber Park Stage 1B inlets/outlets: $450,000
  • Stormwater general allocation for small projects: $150,000
  • Annual reseal program: $520,000
  • Low cost sealing of minor roads: $100,000
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  council council budget council budget 2017 road works rockhampton regional council

Critical alert for CQ as one of world's worst pests spreads

Critical alert for CQ as one of world's worst pests spreads

Authorities say best way to kill is sharp blow to back of the head, above the eyes.

CQ man, 78, charged with more than 100 child sex offences

A 78-year-old allegedly abused three girls on numerous occasions between 1972 and 1993. File pic

61 counts of indecent treatment, 53 of rape involving three girls

Major upgrades planned for Rockhampton region's parks

GET ACTIVE: The 2017/18 Rockhampton Regional Council budget has a big focus on improvements to the region's parks, including Rockhampton Zoo and the Botanic Gardens.

2017/18 budget creating 'memorable, great places and experiences'

BREAKING: Gladstone man accused of murder named in court

Gladstone magistrates court

Gladstone man faces one count of murder.

Local Partners

No end in sight for Oaky Creek strike

Unions still striking a month after workers locked out of mine

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Yeppoon family cat missing for a year found 600km away

Khesan Horvat is reunited with cat Bludger 11 months after he disappeared.

"The chances were thin and everyone knew it, and I sadly knew it."

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Is the food on MasterChef Australia still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Homely 3 bedroom, in a Prime Range Location!

31 Glencoe Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! Glencoe Street is certainly a sought after street on The Range and centrally located to The Mater and...

4 Bedrooms, Ensuite and Drive Through Access To A Shed!!

3 Churchill Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 4 $260,000

Situated in Park Avenue and close to schools and shops, is this highset family home with a rockblock base and cladding. An extension to the back of the home has...

Gorgeous Lowset Home in Frenchville

391 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This quaint lowset 3 bedroom home is located in a great position behind the Dean Street shops, which is walking distance to the IGA super market, post office...

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $619,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

Fantastic First Home or Investment!

10 Laver Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This gorgeous weatherboard home is priced to sell with a recently painted exterior, new roof and gutters plus a modern kitchen and bathroom. There is a new deck...

Gorgeous High Set Home with 3 Bay Shed!

55 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 5 $285,000

Book your inspection now as tomorrow could be too late to view this vibrant three bedroom home that has all the hard work done, making it an ideal first home or...

Immaculate and Superbly Presented Executive Low Set Brick

27 Cedar Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This exquisite 4 bedroom brick home sets itself apart from the others. Parents will be in awe of the enormous master suite. The second bedroom could easily be...

When Dreams become REALITY!

7 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Beautifully positioned on a 4,807m2 allotment this parcel of land is perfect ... $219,000

Beautifully positioned on a 4,807m2 allotment this parcel of land is perfect to begin creating the dream home you've always imagined. Nestled in an upmarket estate...

RURAL LIFESTYLE!! 3 SEPARATE TITLES!!

261 Pershouse Road, Milman 4702

House 3 2 2 $619,000

The property comprises 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with kitchen, lounge dining, storeroom and laundry. A covered concrete wrap around patio surrounds the dwelling.

Neat and Tidy in Frenchville

117 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

A great home in an even better location is 117 Cruikshank Street. Beautiful, rich polished timber floors flow throughout a nice, open plan layout. There are 3...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!