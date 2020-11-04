FULL LIST: Is your street Rocky’s worst for drug crimes?
IN THE past month a string of drug offences have kept Rockhampton police on their toes as crime continues to plague the region.
According to recent Queensland Police crime data, a concerning 96 drug-related offences have been recorded over the past 30 days.
However, it was the North Rockhampton area which proved particularly troublesome after making up 58 of those crimes.
South Rockhampton dipped to a lesser 29 total offences, while Gracemere and Mount Morgan also made the books – recording a respective five and three incidents each.
READ MORE: Father ‘eats’ speed as pain relief for workplace accident
READ MORE: NAMED: Residents busted with drugs in CQ region recently
Despite the Berserker area claiming 17 of the almost 100 offences, it was Rockhampton City’s Bolsover Street which set the record for highest number of drug crimes.
The startling figures come mere days after two young men were allegedly busted with an array of illicit drugs – roughly $50,000 worth – and the sum of around $20,000 in cash.
So where are all of the other offences occurring? From the data, we’ve narrowed down some of the region’s worst streets for drug offences.
READ MORE: One tragedy’s trickle effect on a Rocky family
READ MORE: Busted with drugs, axe in car while driving unsupervised
READ MORE: Long arm of law catches up with drug-driver 2 years later
ROCKHAMPTON’S WORST STREETS FOR DRUG CRIME
South Rockhampton
Bolsover St, Rockhampton City – 7
George St, Rockhampton City – 2
East St, Rockhampton City – 3
Canning St, The Range – 2
Normanby Tce, The Range – 2
Ross St, The Range – 2
Lower Dawson Rd, Allenstown – 2
Cambridge St, Rockhampton City – 1
Quay St, Rockhampton City – 1
East Ln, Depot Hill – 1
Quarry St, West Rockhampton – 1
Gladstone Rd, Allenstown – 1
Port Curtis Rd, Port Curtis – 3
North Rockhampton
Tomkins St, Berserker – 2
Edward St, Berserker – 2
Armstrong St, Berserker – 4
Stamford St, Berserker – 2
Peter St, Berserker -1
Lakes Creek Rd, Berserker – 1
Peter St, Berserker – 1
Edington St, Berserker – 2
Stamford St, Berserker – 2
Burnett St, Berserker – 1
Princess St, Berserker – 1
Lauga St, Park Avenue – 2
Hogan St, Park Avenue – 3
Hennessey St, Koongal – 3
Rockonia Rd, Koongal – 1
Dawbarn St, Koongal – 1
Hollingworth St, Kawana – 1
Risien St, Norman Gardens 3
Protea Ave, Norman Gardens – 4
Geoff Wilson Dr, Norman Gardens – 4
Belbowrie Ave, Norman Gardens – 1
Zamia Ct, Norman Gardens – 1
Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens – 2
Brosnan Cres, Parkhurst – 1
Alfred Rd, Parkhurst – 1
Cruikshank St, Frenchville – 1
Lilley Ave, Frenchville – 3
Gracemere
Press Ct, Gracemere – 2
James St, Gracemere – 1
Owen Ave, Gracemere – 1
West St, Gracemere – 1
Mount Morgan
Joyce St, Mount Morgan – 1
Central St, Mount Morgan – 2
REPORT DRUGS: There are currently four ways to report a drug dealer or suspected drug lab:
- Report online
- Report directly to your local police station
- Contact Policelink on 131 444
- Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 (only if you wish to report anonymously)