Full list of bushfire warnings

Residents in the path of the fire at Cooroibahhave been told to leave immediately. Picture: 7 News Sunshine Coast

MULTIPLE dangerous bushfires continue to threaten properties around the southeast, with residents in some areas being told to leave their properties immediately.

BRISBANE/ LOGAN

BUCCAN: CONTAINED 4.35pm

This fire has been contained and firefighters remain on scene extinguishing the fire. Residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

THE GAP 4pm

Fire crews have contained the bushfire between Canterbury Place and Bruree Street. Residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon and are asked to close windows and doors.

SUNSHINE COAST SURROUNDINGS

NOOSA BANKS: LEAVE NOW 4.30pm

A fast-moving fire is travelling in a south westerly direction towards Cooroibah. It is impacting the Noosa Banks area, including Tingara Court, Dirum Court, Noosa Banks Drive, Cooroibah Crescent, Noosa Banks Firebreak and Nugan Court. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

People leaving the area can evacuate in a southerly direction via McKinnon Drive. An evacuation centre has been established at Noosa Leisure Centre, Wallace Drive, Noosaville and domestic animals are welcome here.

TEWANTIN: LEAVE NOW 5.15pm

Part of the Cooroibah fire

A bushfire is travelling in a south westerly direction towards Cooroibah and Tewantin.

Police have ordered the evacuation of the entire suburb of Tewantin.

***URGENT TEWANTIN RESIDENTS*** Sunshine Coast police are evacuating the ENTIRE SUBURB of Tewantin due to the current bushfire threat. Please LEAVE immediately, there is imminent threat to homes. This is for ALL residents of Tewantin. pic.twitter.com/EkbJoN39qc — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 8, 2019

JIMNA: LEAVE NOW 3.15pm

A fast-moving fire is travelling towards Peach Trees Camping Area and the town of Jimna. The fire is approaching from the west. It is expected to impact the Jimna township within the hour.

COOROIBAH (FORMERLY TEEWAH): LEAVE IMMEDIATELY 5pm

A fast-moving fire is travelling in a south westerly direction towards Cooroibah. It is expected to impact Amaroo Place, Lakeside Drive, Lake Way Drive, Sunset Way, Pines Avenue, Morning Glory Drive, Cassia Avenue, Jirrima Crescent, Lancaster Lane, Green Gate Road, Craigslea Court, Adensfield Court, Exford Court, Edington Drive, Devonstone Drive, Illoura Place, Woodhaven Way, Lake Cooroibah Road and Yatama Place around 3.30pm. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

An evacuation centre has been established at Noosa Leisure Centre, Wallace Drive, Noosaville and domestic animals are welcome here.

UPPER KADANGA: STAY INFORMED 2.45pm

A grassfire continues to burn in the vicinity of Kandanga Creek Road and Colburn Road. The fire is currently contained.

Ground crews and waterbombing aircraft continue to work in the area.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

MONSILDALE (NORTH-EAST OF LINVILLE): STAY INFORMED 1.10pm

a bushfire is travelling from the corner of Louisavale Road and Monsildale Road, adjacent to the Jimna State Forest, in westerly, southerly and easterly directions.

Multiple crews are currently on scene working to contain the blaze.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

GOLD COAST SURROUNDINGS

LOWER BEECHMONT: PREPARE TO LEAVE 4.30pm

A large bushfire is burning in an area to the west of North Road, Outlook Avenue and Freemans Road, Lower Beechmont. It is burning in an easterly direction and is expected to impact North Road, Outlook Avenue and Freemans Road, Lower Beechmont.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

IPSWICH SURROUNDINGS

LAIDLEY CREEK WEST AND MULGOWIEl: LEAVE NOW 3.55pm

A large, fast moving fire is travelling in an easterly direction towards Mcgarrigal Road, Laidley Creek West Road and Baulch Road. It is expected to impact Mcgarrigal Road, Laidley Creek West Road and Baulch Road now. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

TAROME: PREPARE TO LEAVE, 6pm

A large, unpredictable and fast-moving fire is travelling from Mount Castle towards Ryan Road, Hinrichsen Road and Tarome Road. The fire is likely to impact Simmonds Road, Rose Road and the Cunningham Highway. Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

THORNTON AND LEFTHAND BRANCH (SOUTH OF LAIDLEY): LEAVE NOW 5.30PM

A dangerous fire is travelling in a southerly direction towards Main Camp Creek Road. It is impacting Main Camp Creek Road now.

CLUMBER AND MOOGERAH (SOUTH OF BOONAH): PREPARE TO LEAVE 5pm

A large bushfire is burning between Wilson Road and Spicers Gap Road, Clumber and Croftby Road, Munchow Road, Grace Road, Mount Greville Road and Wild Cattle Creek Road at Moogerah. This fire is travelling in an easterly direction towards Wild Cattle Creek Road.

Residents self-evacuating from Wilson Road and Spicers Gap Road should make their way towards Aratula via Lake Moogerah Road and the Cunningham Highway. Residents along Wild Cattle Creek Road can make their way towards Mount Alford via Lake Moogerah Road.