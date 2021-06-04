Full list of MPs who’ve had the Covid jab

With Opposition Leader David Crisafulli proposing a bipartisan move as a show of faith in vaccination, the full list of MPs who have had the jab is revealed.

With Opposition Leader David Crisafulli proposing a bipartisan move as a show of faith in vaccination, the full list of MPs who have had the jab is revealed.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has written to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk offering to get their Covid shots together in a public show of faith in the vaccine.

It comes as the state government gears up to vaccinate 15,000 people in hubs across the state this weekend, with a focus on 40 to 49-year-olds.

As Ms Palaszczuk revealed she is booked in to receive her inoculation on Monday, Mr Crisafulli told The Courier-Mail he had written to the Premier in February offering to get the vaccine together in what he hoped could be a bipartisan move supporting the public health campaign.

Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Josh Woning

In the letter, he said he was concerned over "misinformation being peddled about the vaccine" and he wanted to ensure community confidence in the efficacy and safety of the rollout.

"If you determine the public interest is served by you publicly receiving the vaccine to promote public participation, as a sign of unity, I am willing to be vaccinated with you at the same location and time as advised by Dr Young," it reads.

Mr Crisafulli said on Thursday he was still hopeful they could "get the jab together".

"It's vital Queenslanders have confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine," he said.

"Mixed messages threaten to derail our progress out of the pandemic.

"Let's leave politics behind and get this rollout moving."

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

A spokeswoman for Ms Palaszczuk declined to comment on the offer.

The Premier will have her first vaccine on Monday, two weeks after publicly receiving her flu jab.

Meanwhile, a majority of Queensland's federal MPs and Senators have indicated they plan to get vaccinated when they are able.

But One Nation Senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts have both indicated they won't be getting the jab, despite health experts warning it is the best way to protect the country against the pandemic.

"Senator Hanson is well known for supporting a pro-choice view on vaccinations including encouraging all people to seek advice from their trusted medical professional," a spokesman said.

"She has stated publicly several times that she will not be receiving this vaccination."

Senator Roberts said he had "no intention" of getting the Covid-19 jab.

There are three new facilities amid the 18 state-run hubs that will be open this weekend, including at the Logan Entertainment Centre and Springfield Tower.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath stressed the hubs were not open to walk ins.

"This is open to the 40 to 49-year-olds who have been registering with us," she said.

"Over 30,000 have registered with us so far to get vaccinated.

"And also, our residential aged care and disability workers who will get absolute priority over the weekend so that we can get them fully vaccinated."

STATE MPs

Have you had one or both of your Covid vaccine shots?

YES

Bancroft MP Chris Whiting

Bulimba MP Di Farmer

Burleigh MP Michael Hart

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett

Condamine MP Pat Weir

Coomera MP Michael Crandon

Everton MP Tim Mander

Ferny Grove MP Mark Furner

Greenslopes MP Joe Kelly

Gregory MP Lachlan Millar

Kurwongbah MP Shane King

Maroochydore MP Fiona Simpson

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders

Moggill MP Christian Rowan

Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates

Mundingburra MP Les Walker

Redcliffe MP Yvette D'Ath

Southport MP Rob Molhoek

Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts

Traeger MP Robbie Katter

Ipswich West Jim Madden

Mansfield Corrine McMillan

Pumicestone MP Ali King

NO, BUT BOOKED IN/INTENDS TO

Algester MP Leeanne Enoch

Aspley MP Bart Mellish

Bonney MP Sam O'Connor (ineligible due to age)

Broadwater MP David Crisafulli (ineligible due to age)

Buderim MP Brent Mickelberg (ineligible due to age)

Bundaberg MP Tom Smith (ineligible due to age)

Burdekin MP Dale Last (difficulty accessing the vaccine in regional Queensland)

Caloundra MP Jason Hunt (booked in)

Chatsworth MP Steve Minnikin (booked in for June 4)

Clayfield MP Tim Nicholls (booked in for June 8)

Cooper MP Jonty Bush (booked in)

Currumbin MP Laura Gerber (ineligible due to age)

Gaven MP Meaghan Scanlon

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher

Glass House MP Andrew Powell (booked in for next week)

Gympie MP Tony Perrett (on a waiting list)

Hervey Bay MP Adrian Tantari

Hill MP Shane Knuth

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto (ineligible due to age)

Inala MP Annastacia Palaszczuk (booked in)

Jordan MP Charis Mullen (booked in)

Kawana MP Jarrod Bleijie (ineligible due to age)

Lockyer MP Jim McDonald (booked in June 7)

Macalister MP Melissa McMahon (registered)

Maiwar MP Michael Berkman (booked in June 7)

McConnel MP Grace Grace

Miller MP Mark Bailey (booked in)

Mount Ommaney MP Jessica Pugh (ineligible due to age)

Murrumba MP Steven Miles (ineligible due to age)

Nanango MP Deb Frecklington (ineligible due to age)

Nicklin MP Rob Skelton (registered)

Ninderry MP Dan Purdie (ineligible due to age)

Nudgee MP Leanne Linard

Redlands MP Kim Richards (registered)

Sandgate MP Stirling Hinchliffe (booked in next week)

Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause (registered)

South Brisbane MP Amy MacMahon (ineligible due to age)

Springwood MP Mick de Brenni (ineligible due to age)

Stafford MP Jimmy Sullivan (ineligible due to age)

Surfers Paradise MP John-Paul Langbroek (booked in)

Theodore MP Mark Boothman (ineligible due to age)

Townsville MP Scott Stewart

Warrego MP Ann Leahy (awaiting booking date)

Waterford MP Shannon Fentiman (ineligible due to age)

Woodridge MP Cameron Dick (booked in next week)

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum (not eligible, but has registered to be notified)

Capalaba MP Don Brown (registered to get vaccinated)

Cook MP Cynthia Lui (not eligible, but will talk to GP when eligible)

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard (talking with GP about when to get vaccination)

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga (not eligble yet, but will get the jab when she is eligible)

Lytton MP Joan Pease (booked in)

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert (will get the jab as soon as practical)

Pine Rivers MP Nikki Boyd (not eligible, but will get the jab when she is eligible)

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke (talking with GP)

Thuringowa MP Aaron Harper (has enquired about getting the jab)

DIDN'T ANSWER

Barron River MP Craig Crawford

Cairns MP Michael Healy

Callide MP Colin Boyce

Logan MP Linus Power

Mermaid Beach MP Ray Stevens

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew

Morayfield MP Mark Ryan

Mulgrave MP Curtis Pitt

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton

Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson

Southern Downs MP James Lister

Toohey MP Peter Russo

Toowoomba South MP David Janetzki

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm

FEDERAL MPs

MPs AND SENATORS 50 AND OVER VACCINATED

Andrew Laming (LNP)

Received first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine last week.

Warren Entsch (LNP)

Received first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine in mid-April.

Karen Andrews (LNP)

Vaccinated with Pfizer

Peter Dutton (LNP)

Vaccinated with Pfizer

Graham Perrett (ALP)

Received first dose of AstraZeneca mid-May

Andrew Wallace (LNP)

Received first dose of AstraZeneca last Friday

Shayne Neumann (ALP)

Received first dose of AstraZeneca on the weekend

WILL BE GETTING VACCINATED

Senator Susan McDonald (LNP)

I just had the flu shot and had to wait two weeks. I will book in for my vaccine when I return to Townsville and will wait in line until my doctor gives me a date.

Bert Van Manen (LNP)

Appointment booked to get vaccinated

UNSURE

Bob Katter (KAP)

I have delayed because I, like a lot of other people have blood clotting problems. I am awaiting medical advice so I can make an informed decision.

NOT GETTING VACCINATED

Senator Pauline Hanson (Pauline Hanson's One Nation)

"Senator Hanson is well known for supporting a pro-choice view on vaccinations including encouraging all people to seek advice from their trusted medical professional. She has stated publicly several times that she will not be receiving this vaccination"

Senator Malcolm Roberts (Pauline Hanson's One Nation)

"Senator Roberts has not been vaccinated and has no intentions of receiving the COVID vaccine. In the words of the Health Minister Greg Hunt, the world is engaged in the largest clinical vaccination trial, and Senator Roberts does not wish to be part of it."

DID NOT RESPOND

Stuart Robert (LNP)

Senator Paul Scarr (LNP)

Terry Young (LNP)

Scott Buchholz (LNP)

Keith Pitt (LNP)

Ken O'Dowd (LNP)

Michelle Landry (LNP)

Ross Vasta (LNP)

Gerrard Rennick (LNP)

Angie Bell (LNP)

MPs AND SENATORS UNDER 50 VACCINATED

Anika Wells (ALP)

Received first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine under Phase 1b

Jim Chalmers (ALP)

Received first dose of Pfizer vaccine last week

WILL BE GETTING VACCINATED

Terri Butler (ALP)

Registered interest with QLD Health.

Garth Hamilton (LNP)

Registered interest with QLD Health

Senator Amanda Stoker (LNP)

Senator Matt Canavan (LNP)

Senator Nita Green (ALP)

Milton Dick (ALP)

Booked in with QLD Health for first Pfizer dose

Senator Larissa Waters (GRN)

Llew O'Brien

Will get vaccinated through local GP when eligible and stocks available

Senator Anthony Chisholm (ALP)

Booked in with QLD Health for first Pfizer dose

Phillip Thompson (LNP)

Julian Simmonds (LNP)

Registered with QLD Health

Trevor Evans (LNP)

Based on the Vaccine Eligibility Checker, I am not part of the current phase. I will get vaccinated when I am eligible.

Senator Murray Watt (ALP)

DID NOT RESPOND

George Christensen (LNP)

Senator James McGrath (LNP)

David Littleproud (LNP)

Ted O'Brien (LNP)

Luke Howarth (LNP)

