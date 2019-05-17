Menu
We've compiled a list of all the booths that are open this Saturday across the electorate
Politics

Full list of polling booths for the Division of Flynn

17th May 2019 10:00 AM
WE'VE compiled a list of all the polling booths open tomorrow in the Division of Flynn.

All polling booths are open 8am-6pm.

Agnes Water Community Centre, 71 Springs Rd

Alton Downs Polocrosse Hall, 3280 Stanwell Waroula Rd

Ambrose State School, 39 Gentle Annie Rd

Avondale State School, 371 Avondale Rd

Wartburg State School, 585 Coast Rd

Bajool State School, 60 Toonda St

Banana State School, 36 Bramston St

Baralaba State School, 1 Power St

Baree School of Arts, 2-4 Creek St

Benaraby State School, 17 O'Connor Rd

Biggenden State School, 9 Frederick St

Biloela Civic Centre, 96 Rainbow St

Blackwater State School, 43 Wey St

Bluff State School, 32 Main St

Bororen State School, 1 Kent St

Bouldercombe State School, 52599 Burnett Hwy

Boyne Tannum Community Centre, cnr Hayes Ave and Wyndham Ave

Ubobo State School, 16 Cedarvale Rd

Bullyard State School, 2358 Bucca Rd

Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Rd

Calliope State School, 14 Stirrat St

Capella State High School, 35-45 Gordon St

Gladstone Touch Association Clubhouse, Harvey Rd, Clinton

St Peter's Church Hall, 50 J Hickey Ave, Clinton

Duaringa State School, 1 Charlotte St

Durong Community Hall, 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Rd

Eidsvold Community Hall, 39 Moreton St

Denison State School, 16 Gray St

Emerald North State School, Campbell St

Emerald Shopfront, 59 Clermont St

Gayndah QCWA Hall, 5 Pineapple St

Gin Gin State School, 13 May St

Gladstone Central State School, 74 Auckland St

Gooburrum State School, 14 Gooburrum Rd

Gracemere Community Hall, 6-12 Barry St

Waraburra State School, 55 Johnson Rd

Jambin State School, cnr Burnett Hwy and Jambin Three Ways, Rd

Miriam Vale Community Centre, 41 Blomfield St

Mondure Public Hall, 12 McConnell Way

Monto State High School, 1 Mouatt St

Moore Park Community Hall, Club Ave

Mount Larcom State School, Raglan St

Mount Morgan School of Arts, 33 Morgan St

Mount Perry Shire Hall, 66 Heusman St

Moura Tennis Club, 12 Nott St

Mulgildie State School, 2 Brigalow St

Mundubbera QCWA Hall, 79 Lyons St

Oakwood State School, 125 Oakwood School Rd

Proston Town Hall, Rodney St

Ridgelands State School, 43 Dalma-Ridgelands Rd

Rolleston State School, 16 Warrijo St

Rosedale Memorial Hall, 77 James St

Rubyvale Public Hall, 7 Burridge Rd

Sapphire Community Hall, Rethammel Rd

Sharon State School, 18 Sharon School Rd

Gladstone South State School, 153 Toolooa St

Kolan South State School, 2297 Gin Gin Rd

Springsure State School, 55 Eclipse St

Stanwell State School, 10 Teakle St

Tannum Sands State High School, 65 Coronation Dr

Taroom State School, 5 Taroom St

Telina Uniting Church Hall, 1 Uniting Place

Thangool State School, 58 Aerodrome Rd

Theodore RSL Hall, 30 The Boulevard

Tieri State School, Bottlebrush Lane

Wallaville State School, 7 Grey St

Chanel College, 11 Paterson St, West Gladstone

Gladstone West State School, cnr Boles St and Breslin St

Wondai Memorial Hall, cnr Scott St and MacKenzie St

Wowan State School, Don St

Yandaran State School, 12 School Lane

Yarwun State School, 35 Butler St

