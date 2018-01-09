Full list of Rockhampton road works set for 2018

Central Queensland areas are set for revamps during 2018.

Central Queensland areas are set for revamps during 2018. Tracey Joynson

EXPECT delays on dozens of Rockhampton's roads this year as council revamp a sweep of surfaces.

Works are still under way on the Rockhampton Hospital car park as part of the redevelopment project, though the Canning and North streets roundabout works have been postponed.

Plan your trip around the following road works in 2018, listed on the Rockhampton Regional Council's website: