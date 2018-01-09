Full list of Rockhampton road works set for 2018

EXPECT delays on dozens of Rockhampton's roads this year as council revamp a sweep of surfaces.
Works are still under way on the Rockhampton Hospital car park as part of the redevelopment project, though the Canning and North streets roundabout works have been postponed.
Plan your trip around the following road works in 2018, listed on the Rockhampton Regional Council's website:
- Bruce Highway: Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade (Stage 1 and Stage 2). This is a $121 million project set to duplicate around 4.9km of the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Yeppoon Road intersection and Terranova Drive, North of Rockhampton.
- Bruce Highway Safety Package Bajool to Midgee: A 9.5km highway reconstruction will include the widening and intersection upgrades between Bajool and Midgee, Gracemere.
- Emu Park recreational boating study: A study has been completed to assess the possibility of a new recreational boating facility at Emu Park.
- Archer Street, Rockhampton City: Work on a bitumen spray seal and an asphalt overlay will be done from Alma Street to Denison Street. Speed and parking restrictions will be in place as well as detours at different locations for the duration of the works.
- Archer Street, Rockhampton City: Work on upgrading the existing storm water and kerb and channel, pavement repairs and an asphalt overlay. Speed and parking restrictions will be in place at different locations for the duration of the works.
- Berserker Street, Frenchville: An upgrade of the existing footpaths, kerb and channel with pavement repairs and an asphalt overlay. Berserker Street will be reduced to one direction traffic with the other direction of traffic detoured. Speed and parking restrictions will be in place for the duration of the work.
- Campbell Street, Wandal: The existing storm water and kerb and channel are to be upgraded, with pavement repairs and an asphalt overlay in the works. Speed and parking restrictions will be in place at different locations for the duration of the work.
- Dee Street, Koongal. A new water main construction. Possible disruption of water services in the area. Minimal disruption to local traffic.
- Gracemere Cemetery Ashes Garden: Development of the Ashes Garden to include gardens, seating, pathway, shelter and columbarium. Works include a memorial and contemplative space for the placement of ashes in a garden setting.
- Kabra-Scrubby Creek Road and Malchi-Nine Mile Road, Kabra: A bitumen seal. Roadworks including a bitumen seal at the intersection of Kabra-Scrubby Creek Road and Malchi-Nine Mile Road. Residents will only have access to their properties via the Capricorn Highway during the works. Detours and speed reductions will be in place.
- Kerrigan Street: A pedestrian underpass construction. Work commenced in late November and will take approximately 10 weeks to complete, depending on weather and ground conditions.
- Main Street, Park Avenue: New water main construction. Possible disruption of water services in the area. Minimal disruption to local traffic.
- Park Street, Park Avenue: The installation of concrete kerb and channel, road pavement works and asphalt resurfacing between Robinson Street and Haynes Street. Partial road closure of Park Street. Speed and parking restrictions at different locations for the duration of the work.
- Railway Parade, Mount Morgan: New sewer main construction including a new sewerage pump station. Possible disruption of sewer services in the area. Minimal disruption to local traffic.
- Rice Street, Park Avenue (Alexandra Street to Gray Street): Upgrade of the existing draining system, including the installation of reinforced concrete drainage pipes, new inlets and chambers in several locations. There will be a reduction to single lane traffic in Alexandra Street and a closure of Rice Street. A 40km/hr speed limit will be in place during the works.
- Riverbank Revitalisation (Stage 1A1B), Quay Street reopening: Quay Street has been reopened to traffic after Stage 1A and 1B of upper Riverbank works were completed. The new section is a 20km/h shared zone for pedestrians, cyclists and one way traffic. Traffic will remain one way until the surrounding Riverbank Revitalisation is completed.
- Rodger Street, Park Avenue: Installation of a concrete kerb, channels and storm water pipes, as well as pavement works and asphalt resurfacing. There will be a one lane closure with traffic control in place.
- Stack Street, Koongal: Drainage construction works will include excavation and the installation of concrete blocks and slabs. Speed reductions and parking restrictions may be in place for the duration of the project.
- West Rockhampton Sewage Catchment Diversion Project: The construction of 300mm sewer rising main from Jardine Park SPS to Arthur Street SPS. Possible disruption of water services in the area. Minimal disruption to traffic.
- William Street, Rockhampton City: New water main construction. Possible disruption of water services. Minimal disruption to local traffic.
- Yaamba Road, Parkhurst: Renewal of existing 600mm trunk water main and relocation. Minimal disruption to local traffic.