WINNERS: Ball Park Music claim top honours at QMAs
Brisbane band Ball Park Music has taken home top honours at a star-studded and celebratory Queensland Music Awards.
In their first win since 2013, the band was awarded album of the year for their self-titled sixth album while Brisbane newcomer Sycco won both song of the year and best pop song for her hit Dribble.
After a difficult year for Queensland musicians due to the global pandemic, both artists celebrated their wins by performing to their 700 music peers, who came together at The Fortitude Music Hall on Wednesday night.
"It's always great to be recognised by Queensland as being an artist they admire. We love it here. We love Queensland music," guitarist Dean Hanson said.
"It's the first record we released independently since launching our own label. Self-titling a record is putting your name to it and saying 'This is the most us record we've ever released', so those little taps, given that we put so much of ourselves into it, is great."
Speaking of the resilience of the industry, singer Sam Cromack said: "It makes you feel proud to be part of a community that has always been a bit undervalued; it's a really resilient and adaptive group of people that do it because they love it and nothing can stand in their way, and it's always been like that."
Established Queensland music star Amy Shark was on hand to accept the highest-selling single award for her hit Everybody Rise while Keith Urban won highest selling album and Sheppard won the export achievement award.
Breakout star Miiesha was the biggest winner of the night, taking home three awards across the categories indigenous, Soul, Funk and RnB, and Remote for her song Twisting Words.
Brisbane's Jaguar Jonze won a consecutive singer-songwriter gong while other winners included Hope D, Karl S Williams, Jesswar, Young Franco, These Four Walls and Melody Moko.
Gold Coast newcomer Beckah Amani took home both the Emerging Artist Award and the Billy Thorpe Scholarship, which grants her $10,000 to record her next release along with career advice from Chugg Entertainment.
Lynette Irwin was celebrated with the Grant McLennan lifetime achievement award for her ongoing support of the jazz community for more than 20 years.
Guests on the red carpet included album of the year nominees Megan Washington and Cub Sport, last year's album winner Thelma Plum, Powderfinger's John Collins, Troy Cassar-Daley, and The Jungle Giants, who unveiled their 2020 song of the year plaque in the Fortitude Valley mall prior to the ceremony.
2021 QUEENSLAND MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ball Park Music - Ball Park Music
SONG OF THE YEAR
Sycco - Dribble
BILLY THORPE SCHOLARSHIP
Beckah Amani
HIGHEST SELLING SINGLE
Amy Shark - Everybody Rise
HIGHEST SELLING ALBUM
Keith Urban - The Speed Of Now Part 1
EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beckah Amani
EXPORT ACHIEVEMENT
Sheppard
INNOVATION AWARD
Troubadour Wagons
GRANT MCLENNAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Lynette Irwin
**********************************************************************
BLUES | ROOTS
Karl S Williams - God Is A Bomb
CHILDRENS
Nyssa Ray - Love Everybody
CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL
Ray Lin - Moonlight Illusion
COUNTRY
Melody Moko - Like Hank Would
ELECTRONIC | DANCE
Young Franco - Juice feat. Pell
HEAVY
These Four Walls - White Lies
HIP HOP | RAP
Jesswar - Venom
INDIGENOUS
Miiesha - Twisting Words
JAZZ
Danny Widdicombe with Kristin Berardi & Trichotomy - Falling
POP
Sycco - Dribble
ROCK
Hope D - Second
SCHOOLS (GRADE 6 - 12)
Amber Farnan - Over & Out
FOLK | SINGER SONGWRITER
Jaguar Jonze - MURDER
SOUL | FUNK | R'N'B
Miiesha - Twisting Words
WORLD
MZAZA - The Ether
REGIONAL
CLOE TERARE - Intentions feat. JDG
REMOTE
Miiesha - Twisting Words
VIDEO
Dylan Dulcos | Rico Zhang - Lastlings, Out Of Touch
**********************************************************************
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD - METRO VENUE OF THE YEAR
The Tivoli
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD - REGIONAL VENUE OF THE YEAR
The Nightquarter
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD - FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
Woodford Folk Festival
**********************************************************************
QMUSIC AND QMAs SELECT: 'ONES TO WATCH AND LISTEN':
Beckah Amani
Billie Rose
CLOE TERARE
Colie
MiCCY
Jelly Oshen
Order Sixty6
Peach Fur
Selve
Tbi$h
Originally published as Full list of winners: Ball Park Music claim top honours at QMAs