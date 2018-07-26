Full list of winners of 2018 Qld mining awards

Wolff Mining have been named the Queensland Mining Contractor of the Year for 2018, at a gala held during Queensland's biggest mining exhibition in Mackay.

Wolff Mining have been named the Queensland Mining Contractor of the Year for 2018, at a gala held during Queensland's biggest mining exhibition in Mackay.

WOLFF Mining have been named the Queensland Mining Contractor of the Year for 2018, at a sold-out black-tie gala held during Queensland's biggest mining exhibition in Mackay.

The 2018 Queensland Mining Awards, recognising the state's hardest-working contractors, suppliers and producers, culminated in Wednesday night's presentation dinner, attended by the industry's best and brightest.

Wolff Mining were named a finalist in the Best Product Launch Award, and also narrowly missed a finalist spot in the hotly contested Collaboration category for their semi-autonomous dozer trials.

Wolff Mining's trial of the Caterpillar Command for Dozing module at Curragh Mine near Blackwater was the first time that the technology had been successfully trialled in a production dozing environment - resulting in improved safety, productivity and cost outcomes.

Judges felt that for a mid-tier company, Wolff Mining showed a clear focus on innovation and took initiative in partnering with OEMs to operationalise technology that has the potential to change the face of mining.

The Queensland Mining Awards were co-hosted by the Bowen Basin Mining Club and the Queensland Resources Council, recognising mining industry contractors, suppliers and producers across eight peer-judged categories.

The 22 finalists represented the true diversity of the industry - with big players like Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto right through to small businesses only employing a few staff.

The full list of winners included Quarry Mining, Downer Blasting Services, Mine Energy Solutions, Rio Tinto, Control Systems Technology, Greyhound Australia, Unearthed/Origin Energy/Advance Queensland.

The 520+ attendees at the gala were treated to speakers including Rag Udd, Asset President of BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), Ian Macfarlane, Chief Executive of the Queensland Resources Council, and Senator Matt Canavan, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia.

Bowen Basin Mining Club director Jodie Currie was thrilled with how the event came together, particularly with increased attendance reflecting an upswing in industry confidence.

"Tonight, we saw a celebration of the Queensland mining industry, one that was particularly sweet given some of the hard times we've seen in previous years. As a key part of the Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition (QME), we are proud to partner with both Reed Exhibitions and Mackay Regional Council to bring this fantastic event back to Mackay," Ms Currie said.

"Wolff Mining's win tonight shows a way forward for the industry - by focusing on integrating technology rather than fearing disruption, we can continue to grow and excel."

Greyhound Australia Cost Saving Initiative Award

Finalists:

Quarry Mining

Coxons Group Australia

Onsite Rental Group

Winner: Quarry Mining Underground Roof Support Drilling Methodologies

By streamlining the drilling methodology at Glencore's Oaky Creek mines, Quarry Mining saved over $800,000 and increased productivity. This project replaced obsolete drilling technologies, bringing in new equipment to improve safety.

Judge Margaret Davies said: "This was a process improvement project that led to significant cost savings on the original estimates, combined with strong safety elements for an underground mining application."

Economx Time Saving Initiative Award

Finalists:

McLanahan

Downer Blasting Services

QCCS

Winner: Downer Blasting Services DBS Speedloader

Focusing on reducing downtime of MPU's, Downer Blasting Services eliminated the need to return to the reload facility by delivering product on the blast bench. A blasting cycle with the Speedloader is now 15 minutes, compared to 75 minutes.

Judge Michael Jones said: "The benefit of the Speedloader is that it can be applied across many open cut sites, and it's a genuine time saver."

Judge Dan Kadziela said: "Downer Blasting Services have found an obvious solution to a real problem."

JCB CEA Project Innovation Award

Finalists:

Createnergy OilBox

Puma Energy

Mine Energy Solutions

Winner: Mine Energy Solutions Dual Fuel (HDCNG) Durability Trial

Mine Energy Solutions successfully trialled using both natural gas and diesel as fuel sources for off-highway mining trucks at New Acland Coal Mine. The fuel worked to normal diesel parameters with no adverse effects on engine power or performance, reducing diesel cost by up to 25%. This was a hotly debated category, with judges looking at all three finalists as addressing the industry's big issues.

Judge Peter Kane said: "While this technology has been around for a long time, these promising advancements have made the application feasible for mine sites."

Hastings Deering Community/Staff Engagement or EEO Award

Finalists:

New Hope Group

Rio Tinto

Clermont Coal Operations

Winner: Rio Tinto Amrun Project - Sustaining Indigenous Employment

Rio Tinto has taken on a mandate to create and sustain indigenous employment over the whole life of the Amrun Project. Indigenous people have filled 320 roles at the project, including 108 local Wik-Waya people. The Project has also recorded $1.3 billion in local spending, including 71 Western Cape businesses.

Judge Suzanne Mitchell said: "Rio Tinto upheld cultural standards and met a community expectation, truly partnering with the local community. This shows a long-term vision and provides a sustainable solution."

QME Best Product Launch Award

Finalists:

Control Systems Technology

HMA Wear Solutions

Wolff Mining

Winner: Control Systems Technology IoT Virtual Weigh Frame - IntelliRoll

Intelliroll is an autonomous, remotely accessible, plug and play conveyor belt weigher. The Intelliroll allows belt weighing without wiring, without a PLC, and without being fixed to a gantry structure.

Judge Margaret Davies said: "The IntelliRoll looks like a promising technology, and as a bonus it's locally developed, showing a different style of thinking to standard monitoring."

McLanahan Safety Award

Finalists:

J.E.S.I.

Greyhound Australia

Hastings Deering

Winner: Greyhound Australia Safer Transport Solution: TECHBUS

Greyhound Australia retrofitted a regular bus to create the TechBus. Using simple but effective improvements like seat belt alarms, fatigue management systems and the Advanced Driver Assistance System, Greyhound set a new standard in best practice.

This category was hotly contested, with the final decisions based on outcomes and a solution that will support the industry's future.

Judge Ian Rees said: "Greyhound made a committed effort to meet a significant material risk - putting the safety message and what we do in the industry and on site into practice outside the mine gate."

METS Ignited Collaboration Award

Finalists:

Unearthed/Origin Energy/Advance Queensland

Anglo American/Nome Services

Anglo American/Jenmar

Rio Tinto/Bechtel/Jacobs/McConnell Dowell

Winner: Unearthed/Origin Energy/Advance Queensland Unearthed Accelerator

Unearthed aimed to identify and develop four new resources industry startups, bringing new technology to market. The four startups: Canaria, Flowpay, Sitesee and Modulr Tech, all focused on disrupting existing industry technology.

Judge Michael Jones said: "This project stood out to us as shining a light on broader industry collaboration, a valuable program for the whole industry that we'd like to encourage. This was genuine innovation, not commercially driven."

Bowen Basin Mining Club Queensland Mining Contractor of the Year

Wolff Mining Semi-Autonomous Dozers

Wolff Mining collaborated with Caterpillar and Hastings Deering to pilot the Command for Dozing module at Curragh Mine. The Command for Dozing module makes mine automation possible in a low-cost environment, while increasing productivity.

The judging panel felt that that Wolff Mining demonstrated strong innovation and a willingness to collaborate with OEMs to solve a consistent industry issue. Their remote dozer operations trial was smart, collaborative, innovative and had a strong safety element. Judge Peter Kane said:

"Wolff Mining is leading the industry in this space, solving a consistent industry issue by working with OEMs and taking a risk. This project ticked all the boxes."