FULL LIST: Rocky’s Australia Day Award winners

The unsung heroes of Rockhampton were celebrated on Tuesday, recognised in an Australia Day Awards ceremony for their contribution to the community.

Edward Olsson was named Citizen of the Year, and Denvah Baker-Moller took home the Young Citizen of the Year award.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said that he was overwhelmed by the strength of spirit on show.

He said Mr Olsson was a worthy winner, having dedicated his life to serving in the Lions Club.

“Given all of the things he has done, it’s honestly hard to know where to start, but one thing is clear: whether he’s leading the Low Vision Support Group, raising money for medical research, cooking sausages at Bunnings, supporting those impacted by drought and natural disasters or setting up junior Lions Clubs, he’s doing it with community service in mind.

“Mr Olsson has also represented Australian Lions Clubs at international conventions in Seattle, Hamburg, Hong Kong and Milan to name but a few.

“His nomination form described him as an inspiration to all who know him, and that the community would be much poorer without his dedication.”

Cr Fisher said the Miss Baker-Moller, who was born and raised in Rockhampton, used her musical gifts to enrich the lives of others.

“At just 20 years old, she has already worked with stars like Busby Marou and Felicity Urquart, and earlier this year released her self-written debut album. Her first two singles both featured in the top 10 on the Australian Country Hot 50 charts.

“However, what really stood out to the judges is the way Miss Baker-Moller uses her talent to help others. She is a member of the judging panel for CQ Schools Battle of the Bands, she volunteers at charity events, performs for retirement village residents, and writes songs encouraging kindness towards others.

“I would like to thank every single person who took the time to send in a nomination form and, of course, all of our fantastic winners and nominees who give so much of their time for the benefit of others.”

Full list of Australia Day Award winners

Citizen of the Year – Edward Olsson

Young Citizen of the Year – Denvah Baker-Moller

Community Service Award – The Bouldercombe Singers

The Bouldercombe Singers have been providing free entertainment for the community since 1994, performing in aged care homes, public celebrations, community church services, Anzac Day ceremonies and even for the Singapore Army troops.

Community Initiative Award – Peter and Lynne Foxwell

The Foxwells opened up the sunflower fields on their Alton Downs farm for all to enjoy after the lockdown was lifted and raised $32,000 for cancer research.

Cultural Award – Carmen Beezley-Drake

Carmen Beezley-Drake is a founding member of the Central Queensland Contemporary Artists and has been contributing to the arts in Rockhampton and Central Queensland for over 40 years.

Sportsperson of the Year – Jessica Moffat

18-year-old Jessica Moffat has been representing the region in hockey tournaments since she was eight, and the state since she was 12. She has captained the Queensland team, played in Australian squads, and coaches senior and junior hockey players in Rockhampton.

Sports Official of the Year – Marie Sweeney

A keen hockey player since 1946, Marie Sweeney has been the driving force behind many hockey programs in the region. At 90 years old she is still the assistant secretary and bingo convenor of the Park Avenue Brothers Hockey Club.