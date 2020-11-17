FULL LIST: Rocky’s worst streets for vehicle theft revealed

The Morning Bulletin has compiled a list of the worst streets for car theft across Rockhampton.

IT SEEMS as though each day another vehicle is reported stolen from across the Rockhampton region, leaving a trail of destruction in its path.

According to recent Queensland Police crime data, a concerning 65 vehicles were stolen from both homes and businesses across the region over the past 90 days.

North Rockhampton took out the undesirable title of ‘most thefts’ following a reported 33 cases of stolen vehicles in recent months.

Both Kawana and Berserker proved to be the most troublesome suburbs – clocking up a respective nine and six incidents each.

However, it was three unrelated incidents at Koongal’s Thozet Rd which ultimately crowned the street Rockhampton’s worst for car theft.

A suspected stolen car is believed to have been torched and abandoned near Bunnings Warehouse in North Rockhampton last year.

While unfortunate, the incidents are little surprise to many, particularly local mum Minji Lim who was caught up in a crime spree involving an alleged stolen vehicle earlier this month.

South of the bridge, streets based either in or near Rockhampton CBD reported five – and the majority share – of the 18 vehicle thefts committed.

Allenstown followed closely, recording four thefts, while Gracemere and Mount Morgan were also not immune with both 10 and four crimes reported.

So where are all of the offences occurring? From the data, we’ve narrowed down some of the hot spots where your car could be stolen.

An alleged stolen car dumped on a North Rockhampton street late last year.

North Rockhampton

Wattle St, Park Avenue – 1

Kershaw St, Park Avenue – 1

Griffith St, Kawana – 1

Carara Dr, Kawana – 1

Stenlake Ave, Kawana -1

Pattemore St, Kawana -1

Richardson Rd, Kawana – 1

Odonnell St, Kawana – 1

Yaamba Rd, Kawana – 1

Beaney St, Kawana – 2

Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens – 1

Chalmers St, Norman Gardens -1

Kurrajong Pl, Norman Gardens – 1

Academic Ct, Norman Gardens – 1

Wade St, Parkhurst – 1

Kerrigan St, Frenchville – 1

Simpson St, Frenchville – 1

Hutton St, Berserker – 1

Stamford St, Berserker – 1

Burnett St, Berserker – 1

Armstrong St, Berserker – 2

Nobbs St, Berserker – 1

McKean St, Berserker – 1

Thozet Rd, Koongal – 3

Oshanesy St, Koongal – 1

Horton St, Koongal – 1

Kavanagh Cres, Koongal – 1

Pilbeam Dr, Mt Archer – 1

Dorly St, Lakes Creek – 1

South Rockhampton – 18

Nicholson St, Allenstown -1

Ross St, Allenstown – 1

Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown -1

Denham Tce, Allenstown – 1

Glencoe St, The Range -1

Bowen Tce, The Range – 2

Murray Ln, The Range – 1

Livermore St, West Rockhampton – 1

Apron Dr, West Rockhampton – 1

Campbell Ln, Rockhampton City – 1

Alma Ln, Rockhampton City – 1

Bolsover Ln, Rockhampton City – 1

Denham St, Rockhampton City – 1

Fitzroy St, Rockhampton City – 1

George St, Wandal – 1

Alma Ln, Wandal – 1

Wandal Rd, Wandal – 1

Gracemere – 10

Cherryfield Rd – 1

Olympic Ave – 1

Premier Ct – 1

Koolamarra Dr – 1

Lucas St – 1

Corella Dr – 1

Gilmore Ct – 1

Webster St – 1

Riley Dr – 2

Mt Morgan – 4

Joyce St – 1

East St – 2

Tipperary Rd – 1

REPORT STOLEN VEHICLES: There are currently four ways to report.

Report online

Report directly to your local police station

Contact Policelink on 131 444

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 (only if you wish to report anonymously)