Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
51 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
51 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
News

FULL LIST: The 51 people expected to appear in court today

Megan Sheehan
25th Aug 2020 9:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

 

• Abun, Johnny

• Archer, Emma Maree

• Batkines, Garrett Martin

• Beer, Skye Larissa Joy

• Boag, Jason Mitchell

• Bray, Ella Jade

• Buckley, Darryn Glenn

• Burns, Kimberley Jane

• Canavan, Christopher Rex

• Chadwick, Shelley Maree

• Chalk, David Joel

• Clarke, Drew Douglas

• Elworthy, Sara Jane

• Evans, Glynn David

• Fischer, Nicole Dorothea

• Flett, Jonethen Joseph

• Fogarty, Ngutji Nyarki

• Gooroodoyal, Kuvera

• Hancock, Tracey Lee

• Henricks, Renee

• Hoang, Quy Cong

• Hughes, Robert Noel

• Hulley, Mark Darren

• MIngle, Karl Stan

• Jaiwang, Nattapong

• Jensen, Michael John

• Kiesler, James

• Kusci, Kerem

• Landt, Travis John

• Limb, Sarah Jade Darrel

• Luhrs, Nathan Richard

• Lydiard, Cory John

• Micak, Krystal Kylie

• Minniecon, Aaron Shane

• Naske, Shaun Patrick

• Orreal-Avery, Stefani Jane

• Pickup, Steven Geoffrey

• Price, Emily Alice

• Pulleine, Anthony James

• Rayson, Glenn David

• Rombo, Angela Naralie

• Ryan, Jason Robert

• Sharp, Bronson Damien

• Smith, Stephen Anthony

• Soden, Craig Anthony

• Sweetman, Patrick Jon

• Tracey, Ronald Patrick

• Trindall, Harley Lee

• Tucker, James Lawrence John

• Williamson, Kaleb-Shai Montell

• Willmott, Kyron Jake

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five inmates did something never done before at CQ prison

        Premium Content Five inmates did something never done before at CQ prison

        Crime Not only did they make history, they also assaulted staff, wielded makeshift weapons and sat on the roof for three hours.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from yesterday in our highlights reel.

        Strelow’s conduct the subject of government investigation

        Premium Content Strelow’s conduct the subject of government investigation

        Council News Rockhampton Mayor faces grilling over classification of details surrounding...

        Rocky school falls victim to tuckshop break-in

        Premium Content Rocky school falls victim to tuckshop break-in

        News A public tip-off almost helped police catch the offenders.