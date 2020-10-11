FULL LIST: Where candidates will appear on the ballot paper

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Dominic Doblo has secured the top position on the ballot paper in the battle for the seat of Rockhampton.

The ballot draw – which determines the order in which candidates’ names will appear – took place this afternoon at Rockhampton Showgrounds.

LNP’s Tony Hopkins and The Greens Mick Jones will round out the top three names to appear respectively.

TOP SPOT: Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo will appear first on the ballot paper for the seat of Rockhampton.

Seventh-placed One Nation candidate Torin O’Brien believed the position would have little effect on the result come election day.

“We’ve done enough work on the ground now that the luck of the draw isn’t going to do anything.

“I’m out there every day, we put on these big events and everyone seems very happy throughout Rockhampton and Gracemere.”

Mr O’Brien took aim at what he claimed to be a current “lack of leadership” from Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke.

DEBATE: Barry O'Rourke (ALP) at the candidates forum at CQ University in 2017.

“We’ve had a lot of drama in the last several weeks in the paper, Browne Park being one of them,” he said.

“It’s those types of things people are sick of, [they want] people who are going to be honest. “If we can’t achieve something, we just need to tell the people and tell them why.”

In response, Mr O’Rourke said he was pleased with the draw, though refuted any claims of dishonesty.

“I’m not aware of any drama around Browne Park beyond the One Nation bloke being caught out telling a flat out lie about local support for it.”

UNPHASED: One Nation candidate for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien.

“I promised to fight for funding for Browne Park and I’ve delivered it. I’m looking forward to it going ahead and creating jobs both now and in the future.”

“I’m very happy to be standing on my record on delivering for CQ and supporting local small business and workers,” Mr O’Rourke concluded.

The distribution of postal vote papers will commence tomorrow.

BALLOT ORDER

1. DOBLO, Dominic – Independent

2. HOPKINS, Tony – LNP

3. JONES, Mick – The Greens

4. O’ROURKE, Barry – ALP

5. SAXON, Yvette – Informed Medical Options Party

6. SHEPHERD, Christian – KAP

7. O’BRIEN, Torin – Pauline Hanson’s One Nation

8. CRANGLE, Paul – Clive Palmer’s UAP

9. BARNARD, Laura – Legalise Cannabis QLD (Party)