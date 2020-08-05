FULL LIST: Where to find giant Laughing Kookaburra in Rocky

The Giant Kookaburra is on tour across parts of Queensland. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

A GIANT laughing kookaburra will on Thursday make its much-anticipated pit stop in Rockhampton as part of its final quest to reach North Queensland.

Created by Brisbane-based artist Farvardin Daliri, the metal sculpture was initially constructed as a key piece to feature in next week’s Townsville Cultural Festival.

However, it has since caused quite the online fanfare, prompting Mr Daliri to commence an almost month-long statewide tour.

The impressive piece of art will travel across Rockhampton in a bid to greet the many Central Queenslanders eager to cast an eye on it.

It will on Friday make its way to Yeppoon on the Capricorn Coast, though exact locations are yet to be confirmed.

The monster kookaburra first came to life in the backyard of a Brisbane property during strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

Find the giant laughing kookaburra at these locations across Rockhampton on Thursday, August 6:

9am - Triple M Central Queensland, 110 Victoria Parade. (Flyby)

11am - Headspace Rockhampton, 155 Alma St

12pm – Multicultural Australia Regional Queensland, 108 Alexandra Street, Kawana

1pm – CQ University 114-190 Canning Street, The Range

2.30pm – Endeavour Foundation Learning and Lifestyle centre, 552 Yaamba Rd

3.30pm – CQ University 554-700 Yaamba Road, Norman Gardens

For a full list of future locations, visit the Giant Kookaburra Facebook page.