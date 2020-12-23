FULL LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in CQ this year
Christmas is right around the corner which means it’s time to go for a drive, listen to some carols and check out the amazing display of lights around the region.
Thanks to the fantastic Facebook group ‘Christmas Lights Finder Rockhampton Region’, an extensive list has been collated of exactly where to go this year.
NORTH ROCKHAMPTON
BERSERKER
133, 134, 175 Spike St, Berserker
107 Charles St, Berserker
Jet Dry Cleaners, Musgrave St, Berserker
B and J Car Sales, Musgrave St, Berserker
36 Edward St, Berserker
25, 88, 128 Bawden St, Berserker
131, 146, 154 Water St, Berserker
32, 39, 175, 202 Elphinstone St, Berserker
186 Earl St, Berserker
302 Ford St, Berserker
229 Eldon St, Berserker
14 Pilkington St, Berserker
Skardon St, Berserker (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
FRENCHVILLE
51 Forbes Ave, Frenchville
15 Blue Gum Tce, Frenchville
246 Kerrigan St, Frenchville
186 Kerrigan St, Frenchville
405 Dean St, Frenchville
119A Simpson St, Frenchville
15 Beaumont Dr, Frenchville
341 Marsh Ave, Frenchville
100 Stewart St, Frenchville
111 Grosskopf St, Frenchville
210 Merill Ave, Frenchville
2 Cruden St, Frenchville
269 Zervios Dr, Frenchville
Cnr Dean and Honour St, Frenchville
220, 225 Frenchville Rd, Frenchville
13 Moren St, Frenchville
241, 246 Boyd St, Frenchville
9 Frenchman’s Ln, Frenchville
6, 15 Beaumont Dr, Frenchville
194, 217 McCulloch St, Frenchville
7, 16 Berkelman St, Frenchville
4, 14, 18 Constantia Cres, Frenchville
236, 242 Carpenter St, Frenchville
431 Murphy St, Frenchville
13 Treefern Tce, Frenchville
210 Merrill Ave, Frenchville
14 Rees Jones Cl, Frenchville
399, 401 French Ave, Frenchville
4, 9 Milford Ave, Frenchville
7,10 Greenwood Cl, Frenchville
13, 16 Cargill Ave, Frenchville
4 Vanderspek Pl, Frenchville
253 Flanagan St, Frenchville
7 Rogar Ave, Frenchville
8 Felhaber Ave, Frenchville
303, 304, 313, 343 Diplock St, Frenchville
207 Pritchard St, Frenchville
Fenlon Ave (numbers not supplied)
Weheimer Ave, Frenchville (numbers not supplied)
KOONGAL
26 Kavanagh Cres, Koongal
3, 4 Kavanagh Cres, Koongal
12 Hinton St, Koongal
309, 327, 333, 341 Shields Ave, Koongal
170 Ponciana St, Koongal
351 Hinds St, Koongal
413 Stenhouse St, Koongal
31, 33 Beak St, Koongal
14 Pilkington St, Koongal
304 Kime St, Koongal
246, 291, 300 Blanchfield St, Koongal
395 Marwedel St, Koongal
185 Baker St, Koongal
191 Grimley St, Koongal
284 Dempsey St, Koongal
183 Rush St, Koongal (backyard display, view from the park on Elphinstone St)
20, 21, 25 Gable St, Koongal
Cnr Rockonia Rd and Shepherd St, Koongal
LAKES CREEK
20, 32 MacKay St, Lakes Creek
432 Lakes Creek Rd, Lakes Creek
NERIMBERA
96 Emu Park Rd, Nerimbera
NORMAN GARDENS
Walnut Ave, Norman Gardens (multiple houses, expect traffic delays)
Oakland Court, Norman Gardens (multiple houses, expect traffic delays)
390 Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens (private radio station, see the Richardson Road Xmas Lights Facebook page for details)
352 Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens
13, 26, 28, 31, 34, 64, 76, 121 Springfield Dr, Norman Gardens
11, 15 Ridgedale Ave, Norman Gardens
10 Brigalow Ave, Norman Gardens
24, 63 Rosewood Dr, Norman Gardens
7 Skyline Dr, Norman Gardens
5, 8, 10, 13 Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens
13 Frangipani Ct, Norman Gardens
21, 23, 40 Varsity Cres, Norman Gardens
7, 16, 19, 24 Diploma St, Norman Gardens
7, 15 Geoff Wilson Dr, Norman Gardens
6 Argan Cl, Norman Gardens
6, 7, 21, 30 Stan Jones St, Norman Gardens
6 Teak Cl, Norman Gardens
6, 14, 30 Brookfield Dr, Norman Gardens
10, 40, 46, 49 Fairfield Ave, Norman Gardens
42 Stringybark Ave, Norman Gardens
41 Belbowrie Ave, Norman Gardens
Waratah Ct, Norman Gardens (multiple houses)
3, 5, 6 Emily Ct, Norman Gardens
20, 30, 32, 38, 43 Nagle Dr, Norman Gardens
3, 25 Alyssa Ct, Norman Gardens
1, 9 Jacaranda Pl, Norman Gardens
19 Mistletoe Ave, Norman Gardens
15, 17, 25, 47 River Rose Dr, Norman Gardens
5, 6, 13 Red Penda Ct, Norman Gardens
9, 13 Millbrook Ct, Norman Gardens
4, 6, 7, 8, 14 Kinsale Ct, Norman Gardens
196, 222 German St, Norman Gardens
17 Haven Cl, Norman Gardens
Sunset Dr, Norman Gardens (multiple houses)
7, 16 Retreat Ave, Norman Gardens
15 Meyenberg Ct, Norman Gardens
1, 10 Cobble Ct, Norman Gardens
21 Reddy Dr, Norman Gardens
19, 24, 39, 51 Stringybark Ave, Norman Gardens
16 Atherton St, Norman Gardens
589 Norman Rd, Norman Gardens
Cnr Farm and Bramble St, Norman Gardens
14, 56 Bramble St, Norman Gardens
6 D’Hage St, Norman Gardens
21 Docherty St, Norman Gardens
30 Brookside Ave, Norman Gardens
30 Kingfisher Pde, Norman Gardens
7, 9 Bottlebrush, Norman Gardens
PARK AVENUE
23 Thackeray St, Park Ave (private radio station, see the Christmas Lights by VizzTech Electrical Facebook page for details)
5, 17, 39 Booker St, Park Avenue
66, 1/113 Menzies St, Park Avenue
1 Buckle St, Park Avenue
27 Stumm St, Park Avenue
Cold Rock Ice Creamery, Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue
58, 59 Gray St, Park Avenue
Cnr Menzies and Gray St, Park Avenue
1 Medcraf St, Park Avenue
10 Doyle St, Park Avenue
228 Richardson Rd, Park Avenue
21, 22 Tynan St, Park Avenue
KAWANA
4 Mungarra Dr, Kawana
8 Cant St, Kawana (multiple houses)
233 Farm St, Kawana
63 Stenlake Ave, Kawana
39 Withers St, Kawana
63, 89, 99 Hollingsworth St, Kawana
98 Glenmore Rd, Kawana
Cnr Maloney and Withers St, Kawana
284 Pattemore St, Kawana
Carara Dr, Kawana (multiple houses)
Westmoreland St, Kawana (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
PARKHURST
9 Hotham Cl, Parkhurst
54 Bean Ave, Parkhurst (multiple houses)
4, 6 Rachel Dr, Parkhurst
2 Judy Cres, Parkhurst
27 Goldfinch Dr, Parkhurst
22 Gremalis Dr, Parkhurst
11 Brosnan Cres, Parkhurst
17 Bondeson Dr, Parkhurst
7 Stuart Ct, Parkhurst
7, 13, 14, 15 Florida Cres, Parkhurst
New Haven Way, Parkhurst (multiple houses)
Mason Ave, Parkhurst (multiple houses)
GLENLEE/GLENDALE/ROCKYVIEW
62624 Bruce Hwy, Rockyview (large display you must walk to see)
SOUTH ROCKHAMPTON
ROCKHAMPTON CITY
Quay St, Rockhampton City (city Christmas tree from December 7)
Downstream side of the Fitzroy Bridge (city Christmas banner)
100 Denison St, Rockhampton City
159 Kent St, Rockhampton City
17 North St, Rockhampton City
ALLENSTOWN
117, 152 Fitzroy St, Allenstown
27, 61 Davis St, Allenstown
57, 92 Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown
107, 143 Canning St, Allenstown
114 Talford St, Allenstown
THE RANGE
1 Cousins St, The Range
25 Gardner St, The Range
3 Cairns St, The Range
88 Davis St, The Range
31 Brae St, The Range
85 Spencer St, The Range
231 Denham St, The Range
Cnr Agnes and Archer St, The Range
16 Agnes St, The Range
DEPOT HILL
294 East St, Depot Hill
376, 428, 500 Quay St, Depot Hill
113 South St, Depot Hill
WANDAL
61, 125 Lion Creek Rd, Wandal
52 Wilkinson St, Wandal
20 Cavell St, Wandal
6 Meade St, Wandal
33 Pattison St, Wandal
54 Lanigan St, Wandal
WEST ROCKHAMPTON
74, 78, 80, 86, 89, 90, 99 Eton St, West Rockhampton
43 Meade St, West Rockhampton
34 Verney St, West Rockhampton
101 Jardine St, West Rockhampton
12 Foreman St, West Rockhampton
23, 25, 36 Eton St, West Rockhampton
208 North St extended, West Rockhampton
23 Gorle St, West Rockhampton
23 Goodson St, West Rockhampton
5B Harrow St, West Rockhampton
PORT CURTIS
105 Port Curtis Rd, Port Curtis
GRACEMERE
4, 9 Breakspear St, Gracemere (multiple houses)
11 Sylvana Ave, Gracemere
39 Origano Ave, Gracemere
15 Cassar St, Gracemere
3 Quarrion Ct, Gracemere
23 Corella Dr, Gracemere
8, 12, 15, 19, 25, 31, 33, 39 Joseph St, Gracemere
5 Emery St, Gracemere (multiple houses)
1, 13 Press Ct, Gracemere
27 Bell Trees Pl, Gracemere
9 Mallet Cl, Gracemere
27 Doongarra Cres, Gracemere
76 James St, Gracemere
21, 44 Leichhardt Dr, Gracemere
60 Fisher St, Gracemere
10 William Cl, Gracemere
14 Owen Ave, Gracemere
14 Premier Ct, Gracemere (multiple houses)
4, 5, 6 Mitchell Ct, Gracemere
9 Marc Cres, Gracemere
10, 19 Olympic Ave, Gracemere
23 Tawarra Cres, Gracemere
1 Sydney King Cl, Gracemere
2 Fitzgerald St, Gracemere
William Cl, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
Soligo Ct, Gracemere
Allen Rd, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
Windsor St, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
Riley Dr, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
Boatwright Ave, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
Viney St, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
Dream Dr, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
Cowan St, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
Lamb Ave, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
Labanka Cres, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
Cherryfield Rd, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
Bronco Cres, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
Pamela Ct, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
Jamieson St, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
YEPPOON
Callaghan Dr, Yeppoon
P.A.M. Furnishings, 14-16 James St, Yeppoon
12 Whistler Ave, Yeppoon
47 Jordan Ave, Yeppoon
Havenwood St, Yeppoon (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
6 Port Clinton Ave, Pacific Heights
776/995 Scenic Hwy, Kinka Beach
49 Evelyn St, Lammermoor
46 Waterview Dr, Lammermoor
2 Mallee Cl, Lammermoor
Shoalwater Cct, Lammermoor (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)
15, 17 Discovery Cres, Rosslyn
4 Beachley Pl, Rosslyn
Coal Train, 6 Millroy Dr, Barmaryee
45 Robinson St, Taranganba
14 Apollo Ct, Taroomball
MacDonald St, Barlow’s Hill (multiple houses)
EMU PARK/ZILZIE
70, 72 Connor St, Emu Park
27 Singleton St, Emu Park
41-43 Richard St, Emu Park
30 Nicholson St, Emu Park
19 New Forest Rd, Zilzie
22 Nerita Ave, Zilzie
BOULDERCOMBE
14 Kroombit Dr, Bouldercombe
4 Kroombit Dr, Bouldercombe
25 Webb Rd, Bouldercombe
7 Hardy Rd, Bouldercombe
Mount Usher Rd
MOUNT MORGAN
Town Christmas tree at 36 Morgan St, Mount Morgan
The Running the Cutter Statue, Mount Morgan
No. 7 Gallery, 79 Morgan St, Mount Morgan
Make sure to follow Christmas Lights Finder Rockhampton Region on Facebook as updated lists are posted nightly.