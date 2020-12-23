FULL LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in CQ this year

Christmas is right around the corner which means it’s time to go for a drive, listen to some carols and check out the amazing display of lights around the region.

Thanks to the fantastic Facebook group ‘Christmas Lights Finder Rockhampton Region’, an extensive list has been collated of exactly where to go this year.

NORTH ROCKHAMPTON

BERSERKER

133, 134, 175 Spike St, Berserker

107 Charles St, Berserker

Jet Dry Cleaners, Musgrave St, Berserker

B and J Car Sales, Musgrave St, Berserker

36 Edward St, Berserker

25, 88, 128 Bawden St, Berserker

131, 146, 154 Water St, Berserker

32, 39, 175, 202 Elphinstone St, Berserker

186 Earl St, Berserker

302 Ford St, Berserker

229 Eldon St, Berserker

14 Pilkington St, Berserker

Skardon St, Berserker (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

FRENCHVILLE

51 Forbes Ave, Frenchville

15 Blue Gum Tce, Frenchville

246 Kerrigan St, Frenchville

186 Kerrigan St, Frenchville

405 Dean St, Frenchville

119A Simpson St, Frenchville

15 Beaumont Dr, Frenchville

341 Marsh Ave, Frenchville

100 Stewart St, Frenchville

111 Grosskopf St, Frenchville

210 Merill Ave, Frenchville

2 Cruden St, Frenchville

269 Zervios Dr, Frenchville

Cnr Dean and Honour St, Frenchville

220, 225 Frenchville Rd, Frenchville

13 Moren St, Frenchville

241, 246 Boyd St, Frenchville

9 Frenchman’s Ln, Frenchville

6, 15 Beaumont Dr, Frenchville

194, 217 McCulloch St, Frenchville

7, 16 Berkelman St, Frenchville

4, 14, 18 Constantia Cres, Frenchville

236, 242 Carpenter St, Frenchville

431 Murphy St, Frenchville

13 Treefern Tce, Frenchville

210 Merrill Ave, Frenchville

14 Rees Jones Cl, Frenchville

399, 401 French Ave, Frenchville

4, 9 Milford Ave, Frenchville

7,10 Greenwood Cl, Frenchville

13, 16 Cargill Ave, Frenchville

4 Vanderspek Pl, Frenchville

253 Flanagan St, Frenchville

7 Rogar Ave, Frenchville

8 Felhaber Ave, Frenchville

303, 304, 313, 343 Diplock St, Frenchville

207 Pritchard St, Frenchville

Fenlon Ave (numbers not supplied)

Weheimer Ave, Frenchville (numbers not supplied)

KOONGAL

26 Kavanagh Cres, Koongal

3, 4 Kavanagh Cres, Koongal

12 Hinton St, Koongal

309, 327, 333, 341 Shields Ave, Koongal

170 Ponciana St, Koongal

351 Hinds St, Koongal

413 Stenhouse St, Koongal

31, 33 Beak St, Koongal

14 Pilkington St, Koongal

304 Kime St, Koongal

246, 291, 300 Blanchfield St, Koongal

395 Marwedel St, Koongal

185 Baker St, Koongal

191 Grimley St, Koongal

284 Dempsey St, Koongal

183 Rush St, Koongal (backyard display, view from the park on Elphinstone St)

20, 21, 25 Gable St, Koongal

Cnr Rockonia Rd and Shepherd St, Koongal

LAKES CREEK

20, 32 MacKay St, Lakes Creek

432 Lakes Creek Rd, Lakes Creek

NERIMBERA

96 Emu Park Rd, Nerimbera

NORMAN GARDENS

Walnut Ave, Norman Gardens (multiple houses, expect traffic delays)

Oakland Court, Norman Gardens (multiple houses, expect traffic delays)

390 Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens (private radio station, see the Richardson Road Xmas Lights Facebook page for details)

352 Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens

13, 26, 28, 31, 34, 64, 76, 121 Springfield Dr, Norman Gardens

11, 15 Ridgedale Ave, Norman Gardens

10 Brigalow Ave, Norman Gardens

24, 63 Rosewood Dr, Norman Gardens

7 Skyline Dr, Norman Gardens

5, 8, 10, 13 Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens

13 Frangipani Ct, Norman Gardens

21, 23, 40 Varsity Cres, Norman Gardens

7, 16, 19, 24 Diploma St, Norman Gardens

7, 15 Geoff Wilson Dr, Norman Gardens

6 Argan Cl, Norman Gardens

6, 7, 21, 30 Stan Jones St, Norman Gardens

6 Teak Cl, Norman Gardens

6, 14, 30 Brookfield Dr, Norman Gardens

10, 40, 46, 49 Fairfield Ave, Norman Gardens

42 Stringybark Ave, Norman Gardens

41 Belbowrie Ave, Norman Gardens

Waratah Ct, Norman Gardens (multiple houses)

3, 5, 6 Emily Ct, Norman Gardens

20, 30, 32, 38, 43 Nagle Dr, Norman Gardens

3, 25 Alyssa Ct, Norman Gardens

1, 9 Jacaranda Pl, Norman Gardens

19 Mistletoe Ave, Norman Gardens

15, 17, 25, 47 River Rose Dr, Norman Gardens

5, 6, 13 Red Penda Ct, Norman Gardens

9, 13 Millbrook Ct, Norman Gardens

4, 6, 7, 8, 14 Kinsale Ct, Norman Gardens

196, 222 German St, Norman Gardens

17 Haven Cl, Norman Gardens

Sunset Dr, Norman Gardens (multiple houses)

7, 16 Retreat Ave, Norman Gardens

15 Meyenberg Ct, Norman Gardens

1, 10 Cobble Ct, Norman Gardens

21 Reddy Dr, Norman Gardens

19, 24, 39, 51 Stringybark Ave, Norman Gardens

16 Atherton St, Norman Gardens

589 Norman Rd, Norman Gardens

Cnr Farm and Bramble St, Norman Gardens

14, 56 Bramble St, Norman Gardens

6 D’Hage St, Norman Gardens

21 Docherty St, Norman Gardens

30 Brookside Ave, Norman Gardens

30 Kingfisher Pde, Norman Gardens

7, 9 Bottlebrush, Norman Gardens

PARK AVENUE

23 Thackeray St, Park Ave (private radio station, see the Christmas Lights by VizzTech Electrical Facebook page for details)

5, 17, 39 Booker St, Park Avenue

66, 1/113 Menzies St, Park Avenue

1 Buckle St, Park Avenue

27 Stumm St, Park Avenue

Cold Rock Ice Creamery, Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue

58, 59 Gray St, Park Avenue

Cnr Menzies and Gray St, Park Avenue

1 Medcraf St, Park Avenue

10 Doyle St, Park Avenue

228 Richardson Rd, Park Avenue

21, 22 Tynan St, Park Avenue

KAWANA

4 Mungarra Dr, Kawana

8 Cant St, Kawana (multiple houses)

233 Farm St, Kawana

63 Stenlake Ave, Kawana

39 Withers St, Kawana

63, 89, 99 Hollingsworth St, Kawana

98 Glenmore Rd, Kawana

Cnr Maloney and Withers St, Kawana

284 Pattemore St, Kawana

Carara Dr, Kawana (multiple houses)

Westmoreland St, Kawana (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

PARKHURST

9 Hotham Cl, Parkhurst

54 Bean Ave, Parkhurst (multiple houses)

4, 6 Rachel Dr, Parkhurst

2 Judy Cres, Parkhurst

27 Goldfinch Dr, Parkhurst

22 Gremalis Dr, Parkhurst

11 Brosnan Cres, Parkhurst

17 Bondeson Dr, Parkhurst

7 Stuart Ct, Parkhurst

7, 13, 14, 15 Florida Cres, Parkhurst

New Haven Way, Parkhurst (multiple houses)

Mason Ave, Parkhurst (multiple houses)

GLENLEE/GLENDALE/ROCKYVIEW

62624 Bruce Hwy, Rockyview (large display you must walk to see)

SOUTH ROCKHAMPTON

ROCKHAMPTON CITY

Quay St, Rockhampton City (city Christmas tree from December 7)

Downstream side of the Fitzroy Bridge (city Christmas banner)

100 Denison St, Rockhampton City

159 Kent St, Rockhampton City

17 North St, Rockhampton City

ALLENSTOWN

117, 152 Fitzroy St, Allenstown

27, 61 Davis St, Allenstown

57, 92 Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown

107, 143 Canning St, Allenstown

114 Talford St, Allenstown

THE RANGE

1 Cousins St, The Range

25 Gardner St, The Range

3 Cairns St, The Range

88 Davis St, The Range

31 Brae St, The Range

85 Spencer St, The Range

231 Denham St, The Range

Cnr Agnes and Archer St, The Range

16 Agnes St, The Range

DEPOT HILL

294 East St, Depot Hill

376, 428, 500 Quay St, Depot Hill

113 South St, Depot Hill

WANDAL

61, 125 Lion Creek Rd, Wandal

52 Wilkinson St, Wandal

20 Cavell St, Wandal

6 Meade St, Wandal

33 Pattison St, Wandal

54 Lanigan St, Wandal

WEST ROCKHAMPTON

74, 78, 80, 86, 89, 90, 99 Eton St, West Rockhampton

43 Meade St, West Rockhampton

34 Verney St, West Rockhampton

101 Jardine St, West Rockhampton

12 Foreman St, West Rockhampton

23, 25, 36 Eton St, West Rockhampton

208 North St extended, West Rockhampton

23 Gorle St, West Rockhampton

23 Goodson St, West Rockhampton

5B Harrow St, West Rockhampton

PORT CURTIS

105 Port Curtis Rd, Port Curtis

GRACEMERE

4, 9 Breakspear St, Gracemere (multiple houses)

11 Sylvana Ave, Gracemere

39 Origano Ave, Gracemere

15 Cassar St, Gracemere

3 Quarrion Ct, Gracemere

23 Corella Dr, Gracemere

8, 12, 15, 19, 25, 31, 33, 39 Joseph St, Gracemere

5 Emery St, Gracemere (multiple houses)

1, 13 Press Ct, Gracemere

27 Bell Trees Pl, Gracemere

9 Mallet Cl, Gracemere

27 Doongarra Cres, Gracemere

76 James St, Gracemere

21, 44 Leichhardt Dr, Gracemere

60 Fisher St, Gracemere

10 William Cl, Gracemere

14 Owen Ave, Gracemere

14 Premier Ct, Gracemere (multiple houses)

4, 5, 6 Mitchell Ct, Gracemere

9 Marc Cres, Gracemere

10, 19 Olympic Ave, Gracemere

23 Tawarra Cres, Gracemere

1 Sydney King Cl, Gracemere

2 Fitzgerald St, Gracemere

William Cl, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

Soligo Ct, Gracemere

Allen Rd, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

Windsor St, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

Riley Dr, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

Boatwright Ave, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

Viney St, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

Dream Dr, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

Cowan St, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

Lamb Ave, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

Labanka Cres, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

Cherryfield Rd, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

Bronco Cres, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

Pamela Ct, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

Jamieson St, Gracemere (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

YEPPOON

Callaghan Dr, Yeppoon

P.A.M. Furnishings, 14-16 James St, Yeppoon

12 Whistler Ave, Yeppoon

47 Jordan Ave, Yeppoon

Havenwood St, Yeppoon (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

6 Port Clinton Ave, Pacific Heights

776/995 Scenic Hwy, Kinka Beach

49 Evelyn St, Lammermoor

46 Waterview Dr, Lammermoor

2 Mallee Cl, Lammermoor

Shoalwater Cct, Lammermoor (multiple houses, numbers not supplied)

15, 17 Discovery Cres, Rosslyn

4 Beachley Pl, Rosslyn

Coal Train, 6 Millroy Dr, Barmaryee

45 Robinson St, Taranganba

14 Apollo Ct, Taroomball

MacDonald St, Barlow’s Hill (multiple houses)

EMU PARK/ZILZIE

70, 72 Connor St, Emu Park

27 Singleton St, Emu Park

41-43 Richard St, Emu Park

30 Nicholson St, Emu Park

19 New Forest Rd, Zilzie

22 Nerita Ave, Zilzie

BOULDERCOMBE

14 Kroombit Dr, Bouldercombe

4 Kroombit Dr, Bouldercombe

25 Webb Rd, Bouldercombe

7 Hardy Rd, Bouldercombe

Mount Usher Rd

MOUNT MORGAN

Town Christmas tree at 36 Morgan St, Mount Morgan

The Running the Cutter Statue, Mount Morgan

No. 7 Gallery, 79 Morgan St, Mount Morgan

Make sure to follow Christmas Lights Finder Rockhampton Region on Facebook as updated lists are posted nightly.