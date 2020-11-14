FULL LISTS: Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal 2020
FOR MOST, the holiday season typically brings with it an abundance of joy, gifts and special memories with loved ones.
Sadly, some families across Rockhampton experience a Christmas far different from most – financial hardship or other difficulties dampening the festive cheer.
The devastating impacts of coronavirus on the local community has, without doubt, only heightened stresses placed on already struggling families.
This year, the Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal works returns alongside some local charities to help identify families in need that you can ‘adopt’ by donating gifts, hampers or food.
Until December 11 you will find our family lists on this page. You will then be able to select the family you’d like to adopt, then contact the charity listed to find out how you can make Christmas truly memorable for everyone in your community.
Key:
M- Mum; B- Boy; G – Girl; SF – Single Female; SM – Single Male; GM- Grandmother;
GD- Grandfather. Number represents age.
Vinnies Rockhampton: Contact Karen 4920 7319 9am to 3pm or on 0438 178 284
HAMPER Family Makeup
1. M, B7, G3
2. B4, G13, G10, G0
3. M, G13
4. D, B11, G8
5. M, G15, G12, G11, G8
6. M, 2 adult sons
7. A M
8. A F
9. M, AM G6
10. M, AM
11. S F
12. M, G16
13. S F
14. S F
15. M, B16
16. M, G12, B9, B6, G2
17. M, B14, B7
18. M, G10, B8, G6
19.GM, GD, B10, B9, B7
20. S M
21. M, B7, G1
22. M, D, G10, B9, G8, G2
23. SF
24. M, B7, B10, 12, B17
25. M, G7, G6, B4, G newborn
26. SF
27. SF
28. SF
29. M, G13, G9, G7, G5
30. M, G6, B4, G2
31. M, G11, B10, B9
32. M, B4, G12, B14, G16
33.SM
34. M, B10
35. SF
36. M, B7, G5, G4
37. M, D, B15, B14, G12, B5
38. SF
39. M, SM, G9, B18, B6
40. D, B15, B11, B13
41.SM, SF
Anglicare Rockhampton – Contact Joan Peters 4926 0173 or 0412 452 641
Key: M-Mum; D-Dad; GM-Grandmum; GD-Granddad; AM-Adult Male; AF-Adult Female; B-Boy; G-Girl. Number represents age.
1. GM, GD, G15, G16, B10
2. GM, GD, G17, G14, G10, G9
3. D, G8, G6
4. M, G4
5. GM, G6
6. M, D, B5, G10, G6, NEWBORN
7. M, G9, G4, B12
8. M, D, AM, G15, G11, B3
9. D, AF
10. D, B15
11. M, G13, B 6 MTHS
12. M, B1
13. M, B1
14. M, G6, G 11MTHS
15. M, D, G3, NEWBORN
16. M, G16, B14, B6
17. M, G3
18. M, D, B5
19. M, NEWBORN
20. M, G12, G11, G9, G8, G 18MTHS
21. M, B9, B8, B5, G2
22. M, B10, B8
23. M, B7, G5, G3
24. M, D, B8, B6, B3, G10
25. M, B11, G13, G4 MTHS
26. M, D, B5 MTHS, G5
27. M, B14, G6
28. M, G4 MTHS
29. M, B4, G2
30. M, B17, B16, B14, G3
31. M, B6, G
32. M, GM, G14
33. M, D, B5
34. M, B9, G14, G13, G5, G3
35. M, B13
36. M, B17, G8
37. M, D, B6, G12
38. M, D, B9, B5, G15, G6
39. M, B8, G12, G2
40. GM, GD, B14, B9, G13, G10, G8
41. GM, G11
42. GM, GD, B4
43. M, D, GM, B9
44. M, B11, B5, B3, G4, G10
45. M, GD, B8, B7, B5, G15, G15
46. M, B7, B6, B3, B3, G8, G4
47. M, D, B14, B5, G15, G8, G2
48. M, B15, B7, B5, B3, G16, G13, G2
49. M, D, B9, B8
50. M, D, B14, B12, G15, G9
51. M, D, G16, G3
52. M, AF, B7, G8
53. M, B6
54. M, B8, G5
55. AF, B15, G16
56. M, B2
57. M, B11
58. M, B18 MTHS, G10, G3
59. M, AF, B3
60. M, B6 MTHS, G5
61. GM, G4
62. M, B2
63. M, B4
64. M, AF, B2, G3
65. M, B5, B2
66. M, B4
67. M, B1
68. M, B3 MTHS, G2
69. M, D, G9, G7, G5
70. M, B8, B5, G3, G1
71. M, D, G16, G8, B8, G7
72. M, D, B1, G3, G10, G11
73. D, AM, B3, G14, G6, G5
74. M, G4
75. D, B4, B2, B2, G5, G2
76. GM, B10, B6, G8, G3 MTHS
77. M, G6, G5, G BABY
78. D, AF, AM, G18, G15
79. M, AF, GM, B6, G11
80. M, AF, AF, GM, B1
81. M, AM, G16, G15
82. GM, B7, B5, G4 MTHS
83. M B17, G5
84. M, D, B6 MTHS
Roseberry Queensland, Rockhampton - Contact Billie on 4972 0047
M-Mum; D-Dad; GM-Grandmum; GD-Granddad; AM-Adult Male; AF-Adult Female; B-Boy; G-Girl. Number represents age.
Families
1. M30, B4, G2
2. ADOPTED
3. M19, G5 months
Singles
Females (years old) - 51, 16, 78, 18, 66, 18, 78, 65
Males (years old) - 19, 17, 80, 59, 82, 56