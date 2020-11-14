FULL LISTS: Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal 2020

FOR MOST, the holiday season typically brings with it an abundance of joy, gifts and special memories with loved ones.

Sadly, some families across Rockhampton experience a Christmas far different from most – financial hardship or other difficulties dampening the festive cheer.

The devastating impacts of coronavirus on the local community has, without doubt, only heightened stresses placed on already struggling families.

This year, the Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal works returns alongside some local charities to help identify families in need that you can ‘adopt’ by donating gifts, hampers or food.

Until December 11 you will find our family lists on this page. You will then be able to select the family you’d like to adopt, then contact the charity listed to find out how you can make Christmas truly memorable for everyone in your community.

Key:

M- Mum; B- Boy; G – Girl; SF – Single Female; SM – Single Male; GM- Grandmother;

GD- Grandfather. Number represents age.

Vinnies Rockhampton: Contact Karen 4920 7319 9am to 3pm or on 0438 178 284

HAMPER Family Makeup

1. M, B7, G3

2. B4, G13, G10, G0

3. M, G13

4. D, B11, G8

5. M, G15, G12, G11, G8

6. M, 2 adult sons

7. A M

8. A F

9. M, AM G6

10. M, AM

11. S F

12. M, G16

13. S F

14. S F

15. M, B16

16. M, G12, B9, B6, G2

17. M, B14, B7

18. M, G10, B8, G6

19.GM, GD, B10, B9, B7

20. S M

21. M, B7, G1

22. M, D, G10, B9, G8, G2

23. SF

24. M, B7, B10, 12, B17

25. M, G7, G6, B4, G newborn

26. SF

27. SF

28. SF

29. M, G13, G9, G7, G5

30. M, G6, B4, G2

31. M, G11, B10, B9

32. M, B4, G12, B14, G16

33.SM

34. M, B10

35. SF

36. M, B7, G5, G4

37. M, D, B15, B14, G12, B5

38. SF

39. M, SM, G9, B18, B6

40. D, B15, B11, B13

41.SM, SF

Anglicare Rockhampton – Contact Joan Peters 4926 0173 or 0412 452 641

1. GM, GD, G15, G16, B10

2. GM, GD, G17, G14, G10, G9

3. D, G8, G6

4. M, G4

5. GM, G6

6. M, D, B5, G10, G6, NEWBORN

7. M, G9, G4, B12

8. M, D, AM, G15, G11, B3

9. D, AF

10. D, B15

11. M, G13, B 6 MTHS

12. M, B1

13. M, B1

14. M, G6, G 11MTHS

15. M, D, G3, NEWBORN

16. M, G16, B14, B6

17. M, G3

18. M, D, B5

19. M, NEWBORN

20. M, G12, G11, G9, G8, G 18MTHS

21. M, B9, B8, B5, G2

22. M, B10, B8

23. M, B7, G5, G3

24. M, D, B8, B6, B3, G10

25. M, B11, G13, G4 MTHS

26. M, D, B5 MTHS, G5

27. M, B14, G6

28. M, G4 MTHS

29. M, B4, G2

30. M, B17, B16, B14, G3

31. M, B6, G

32. M, GM, G14

33. M, D, B5

34. M, B9, G14, G13, G5, G3

35. M, B13

36. M, B17, G8

37. M, D, B6, G12

38. M, D, B9, B5, G15, G6

39. M, B8, G12, G2

40. GM, GD, B14, B9, G13, G10, G8

41. GM, G11

42. GM, GD, B4

43. M, D, GM, B9

44. M, B11, B5, B3, G4, G10

45. M, GD, B8, B7, B5, G15, G15

46. M, B7, B6, B3, B3, G8, G4

47. M, D, B14, B5, G15, G8, G2

48. M, B15, B7, B5, B3, G16, G13, G2

49. M, D, B9, B8

50. M, D, B14, B12, G15, G9

51. M, D, G16, G3

52. M, AF, B7, G8

53. M, B6

54. M, B8, G5

55. AF, B15, G16

56. M, B2

57. M, B11

58. M, B18 MTHS, G10, G3

59. M, AF, B3

60. M, B6 MTHS, G5

61. GM, G4

62. M, B2

63. M, B4

64. M, AF, B2, G3

65. M, B5, B2

66. M, B4

67. M, B1

68. M, B3 MTHS, G2

69. M, D, G9, G7, G5

70. M, B8, B5, G3, G1

71. M, D, G16, G8, B8, G7

72. M, D, B1, G3, G10, G11

73. D, AM, B3, G14, G6, G5

74. M, G4

75. D, B4, B2, B2, G5, G2

76. GM, B10, B6, G8, G3 MTHS

77. M, G6, G5, G BABY

78. D, AF, AM, G18, G15

79. M, AF, GM, B6, G11

80. M, AF, AF, GM, B1

81. M, AM, G16, G15

82. GM, B7, B5, G4 MTHS

83. M B17, G5

84. M, D, B6 MTHS

Roseberry Queensland, Rockhampton - Contact Billie on 4972 0047

Families

1. M30, B4, G2

2. ADOPTED

3. M19, G5 months

Singles

Females (years old) - 51, 16, 78, 18, 66, 18, 78, 65

Males (years old) - 19, 17, 80, 59, 82, 56