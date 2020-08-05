Menu
The Cathedral College beat Ignatius Park College 26-8 in their Aaron Payne Cup clash in Mackay today. Photo: Callum Dick.
FULL REPLAY: The Cathedral College v Ignatius Park (APC)

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
5th Aug 2020 2:11 PM
TCC v Ignatius Park in Aaron Payne Cup: Winger Noah Chadwick bagged a hat-trick as The Cathedral College staged a stunning second-half comeback against Ignatius Park in the Aaron Payne Cup.

Ignatius Park bolted out of the blocks, scoring the first of their two tries in the second minute of the game.

They led 8-nil at half-time before TCC put in an inspired second-half performance in which they ran in 26 unanswered points to record a memorable victory.

TCC v Ignatius Park in Cowboys Challenge: The Cathedral College were beaten 24-12 by competition favourites Ignatius Park in their Cowboys Challenge clash in Mackay.

Ignatius Park dominated possession in the first half to lead 12-nil at half-time.

TCC were called on to do plenty of defence in the second half as well, showing plenty of spirit against a hulking opposition forward pack.

Ignatius Park scored twice in the second half, with TCC’s fullback Tana Martin crossing for his team’s only try.

TCC’s prop Brandan Jenkins and dummy half Zack Bryce put in strong performances.

