Full steam ahead for massive Rocky retail move

The old Masters store on River Rose Dr is getting a makeover in Bunnings colours and logos.

IT'S full steam ahead for the transformation of the former Masters Rockhampton site into a new Bunnings store.

This picture, taken earlier today, shows painting work well advanced on the outside of the building with the Bunnings branding incorporated.

The new store is expected to be opened mid this year.

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting exciting things are set to happen in coming months at the current Bunnings site.

The Morning Bulletin understands there are plans to create a new retail centre, likely to be anchored by supermarket giant Coles.

Coles and Bunnings are both divisions of Wesfarmers, Australia's largest private employer.

It's understood a new centre could be up and running this calander year.

Bunnings general manager of property, Andrew Marks, yesterday said the relocation was moving forward as expected.

"Conversion and reformatting works are progressing as planned at the new Bunnings Warehouse on River Rose Drv in Rockhampton,” Mr Marks said.

"We will continue to work with the landlord to manage the remaining lease at our existing location on Yaamba Rd.”

Speaking in October last year, Mr Marks said the plan was to re-purpose the Yaamba Rd site which will hopefully support retailers entering the region and creating new jobs in Rockhampton

Mr Marks said the new Bunnings site would provide a larger floor space for more stock and products available for customers.

The former Masters site has been closed since the national closure of Masters in 2016.

The Morning Bulletin has sought comment from Coles who had not responded by deadline yesterday.