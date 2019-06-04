Full steam ahead on Rockhampton Ring Road following election

ROAD SUPPORT: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Prime Minister Scott Morrison have committed $800 million to see Rockhampton Ring Road realised.

WITH the re-elected Coalition parliamentarian's feet back under their desks in Canberra, the focus has shifted to when construction would start on the $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road and Third Bridge project.

Following Federal Labor's promise to commence construction within their term of government if won the federal election, questions were raised whether the Coalition Government would match their pledge.

According to Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, work has already started on the north side of Rockhampton on the Bruce Highway, which would provide the link to the Ring Road.

ROAD MAP: Rockhampton Ring Road western road and rail corridor is currently in the planning and design stages. Dept of Transport and Main Roads

"Works are already underway on the $120 million Northern Access project in Parkhurst, which provides the first stage of infrastructure required for the Ring Road," Ms Landry said.

"This means jobs are already being delivered and our road network is improving. I am proud to continue to work to deliver the road network our region deserves."

The Ring Road was not an election commitment, but rather a funded project as part of the Federal Coalition's $10 billion improvements plan for the Bruce Highway.

As with all Bruce Highway projects, the Ring Road is bulk funded by Federal Government and managed by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads.

NEW BRIDGE: Artist's impression of the underside of a new Riverslea Bridge. Contributed

Ms Landry was pleased the Queensland Government were backing the project and looked forward to Main Roads completing the $65 million planning and preservation element of the project where their project team were consulting with affected local landholders.

Queensland's Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said his government was now fast-tracking planning on the Rockhampton Ring Road project after committing $200 million earlier this year.

"The Ring Road will provide a key western link that will drive economic activity in the region and support more than 780 jobs during construction," Mr Bailey said.

"Planning is now underway on environmental assessments, economic determinations, hydraulic assessments, traffic analysis and surveys, and a business case for construction.

"These planning works coincide with major construction on the $157 million Rockhampton Northern Access upgrade and Terranova Drive intersection upgrade, which ultimately see the Bruce Highway duplicated over a five-kilometre stretch north of the city.

NEW BRIDGE: Artist's impression of a new Riverslea Bridge over the Fitzroy River. Contributed

Because these two projects will ultimately link, Mr Bailey said it was critical that the northern access upgrade was completed before any construction begins on the Ring Road.

"The Northern Access and Terranova Drive upgrades will support more than 420 jobs over the next two years and ensure this critical stretch of the Bruce Highway can support the region's freight and tourism industries, and local traffic," Mr Bailey said.

"The Transport and Main Roads Department has informed landowners on the western alignment of the Rockhampton Ring Road of their eligibility to request purchase of their property through the department's Early Acquisition Policy.

NEW BRIDGE: Artist's impression of a southbound view of a new Riverslea Bridge. Contributed

"This western alignment was identified in the Fitzroy River Floodplain and Road Planning Study."

Ms Landry said the third bridge was the biggest job-creating infrastructure project our region has seen for some time.

"This is a significant project for the future of Central Queensland, that's why I fought hard for the funding, which was delivered by the Prime Minister in late 2018," she said.

"It promises to not only deliver hundreds of jobs through construction but it will help ease congestion by providing an important alternate route, keeping up to 3,000 heavy vehicles out of the city."