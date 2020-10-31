Menu
The North Queensland Cowboys have addressed the airport sex scandal which has rocked the club this morning.
Rugby League

Rugby team makes statement on sex scandal

by SAM FLANAGAN
31st Oct 2020 11:15 AM
News broke that a player at the club in 2018 had a sexual encounter with a female staff member in a Qantas Lounge toilet when the Cowboys were travelling back to Townsville via Brisbane.

The club released a statement just after 10.30am this morning in regards to the story.

"The North Queensland Cowboys are aware of a series of allegations published by the Sydney Morning Herald today," the statement said.

"The club is providing its full support to the parties involved as their wellbeing is of utmost importance.

"As the NRL is currently investigating the allegations, it is not appropriate for the club or its connected parties to make any further comment."

Originally published as 'Full support': Cowboys make statement on sex scandal

