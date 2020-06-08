Full-time hooter sounds on junior footy comp

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League has cancelled the remainder of the 2020 season.

RDJRL media officer Michael Fletcher said while it was disappointing that the competition would not restart, it was a considered and unanimous decision between the league and the clubs.

“The clubs looked at every option possible and it took time to come to this decision,” he said.

“From the very onset it was about the health and safety of players, volunteers and coaching staff.

“We didn’t want to put anyone in a position where they felt uncomfortable.”

Four rounds had been played before the competition was suspended in March due to COVID-19. Forty-two teams from eight clubs were playing in age groups from under-13 to under-18.

Fletcher said while it was hoped play would return this year, the conditions imposed on the return to training and playing and the onus on volunteers to administer them and ensure compliance were deemed too great.

“One of the factors which made it very difficult was the number of fields available for training and play, given you’re only going to be allowed up to 100 people. With two teams, that’s effectively 50 people already,” he said.

“Another issue was that a lot of boarders play in the competition and some of the boarding schools here are on restricted boarding numbers which makes it difficult for teams as well.

“The clubs also didn’t want to put volunteers under pressure or in a position where they didn’t want to be.”

Fletcher said this was the 25th year that the junior rugby league competition was back in play after it went into recess in the late ’80s.

“It’s unfortunate that the competition has been brought to a premature end this year and it’s hard for the clubs whose number one priority is getting kids out playing footy.

“I know a lot of the clubs will be looking to do some fundraising now because they rely on the gate and canteen on game day as their main source of revenue.

“They will also be doing what they can to support the sponsors who have supported them.”