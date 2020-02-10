Full winners list from the Oscars

And that’s a wrap on the Oscars, where South Korean thriller Parasite won the big award of the night. Here are all the winners.

And that’s a wrap on the Oscars, where South Korean thriller Parasite won the big award of the night. Here are all the winners.

South Korean film Parasite has taken out the Oscar for Best Picture in a stunning upset.

Director Bong Joon-ho, who earlier won Best Director, edged out a competitive field - including frontrunner 1917 - to claim the big award of the night at the 92nd annual event.

Parasite is the first film not in the English language to win Best Picture. It was the film's fourth Oscar.

"I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now," producer Kwak Sin-ae said.

"We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy."

i want someone to look at me like bong joon-ho looks at his oscar pic.twitter.com/zlHzxrJP2z — clemmie - PARASITE BP WINNER (@cIemmie) February 10, 2020

No surprises here: An extremely emotional Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for Joker, paying tribute to his fellow nominees, as well as his late brother, River.

He also gave an impassioned speech about ineqaulity and injustice.

The exquisite Renee Zellweger - again unsurprisingly - took out Best Actress for Judy.

"I've been a scoundrel all my life... so many of you have given me a second chance, and I think that's when we're at our best... when we guide each other towards redemption." - Joaquin Phoenix#Oscars pic.twitter.com/jVgpxGg70Z — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) February 10, 2020

Here is the full list of winners.

BEST PICTURE

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

WINNER: Parasite

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

WINNER: I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Stand Up, Harriet

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER: Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain And Glory

WINNER: Parasite

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR

WINNER: Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

1917

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

WINNER: 1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

BEST EDITING

WINNER: Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

WINNER: 1917

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

WINNER: 1917

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

BEST SOUND EDITING

WINNER: Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of SkyWalker

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

In The Absence

WINNER: Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: American Factory

The Cave

The Edge Of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

WINNER: Little Women

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

WINNER: Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

WINNER: The Neighbours' Window

Saria

A Sister

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman

WINNER: Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

WINNER: Parasite

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Dcera (Daughter)

WINNER: Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

WINNER: Toy Story 4

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood