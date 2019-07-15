Full wrap of all things Gold Rush Hill Sprints

SPECTACULAR: Chris Ching in his white Porsche 997 came third in the 2WD 2001cc-4000cc class. He was blown away by the quality of the course and the organisation of the event.

SPECTACULAR: Chris Ching in his white Porsche 997 came third in the 2WD 2001cc-4000cc class. He was blown away by the quality of the course and the organisation of the event. Jann Houley

HILL SPRINTS: The hills were alive with the sound of engines at Mount Morgan as the CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint went down over the weekend.

Competitors from all over Australia's east coast are now talking following a "spectacular” weekend in the Mount Morgan Range.

The Gold Rush's clerk of the course, Craig Jerviscouldn't have asked for a better weekend.

"It was an absolutely awesome weekend with cracking weather for spectators and competitors alike,” he said.

CQ CRANE HIRE GOLD RUSH HILL SPRINTS: Ray Vandersee in the Skelta G-Force comes first in the 2WD 2001cc-4000cc class Jann Houley

More than 100 vehicles from eight categories attempted to post the fastest times up the steep 2km track laden with sharp turns.

The categories included two-wheel drives 0-2000cc, two-wheel drives (road registered) 0 to 2000cc, 4WD (road registered) up to 3500cc, 4WD up to 3500cc, two-wheel drives 2001cc to 4000cc, two-wheel drives (road registered) 4001cc and over, two-wheel drives 4001cc and over, and two-wheel drives road registered 2001cc to 4000cc.

Jervis said competitors from across Queensland and New South Wales were "raving” about the course and the event.

So much so, Jervis was asked if the Gold Rush would consider becoming an Australian Hill Sprint championship event.

CQ CRANE HIRE GOLD RUSH HILL SPRINTS: Peter McPhee in the Nissan Skyline comes third in the 4WD up to 3500cc class Jann Houley

"We had competitors tell us it was the best run hill sprint they had been to and we were even approached about potentially hosting an Australian championship,” he said.

One of the drivers, Chris Ching, made the eight-hour haul from Brisbane.

He competed in his white 2007 Porsche 997 CUP in the two-wheel drive 2001cc to 4000cc catagory.

Ching was third in his category with a best lap of 1 minute and 29.347 seconds for the 2km track.

When asked what he thought of the track, he replied "spectacular”.

"This is without question Queensland's premier hill climbing event,” he said.

"After everyone had their first run up the hill the mood around the place was incredible - everyone was bubbling with excitement.”

RUSH IS ON: Gavin Taylor in a VW MK1 Golf comes second in the 2WD 0-2000cc class. Jann Houley

Ching said it was the combination of testing turns, the quality of the road and the track length that made the event so appealing for the drivers.

"Most hill climb tracks are between 1km and 1.5km but (Gold Rush) is about two...the longest in Queensland,” he said.

"We all like spending as much time on the track as possible so this one gives us the bang for our buck.”

One of the challenges, uncharacteristic of the region, was the road temperature in the mornings due to the cold nights.

Ching said those in the first few runs found it hard to post competitive times but it was something experienced on most courses, particularly at events further south.

Ching, who has competed in events across Victoria, NSW - including Mount Panorama - and Queensland, said word was getting around in driving circles that the Gold Rush was a must for any driver's annual calendar.

As part of the vetting process competitors were required to submit an expression of interest before receiving an invitation to compete.

"I know a lot of drivers that would jump through hoops to be part of this event,” Ching said.

"A bunch of us were talking and we think it should be twice a year.

"It's not as good as Bathurst but it's not far off.”

CQ Gold Rush Hill Sprint 2019 results

Driver/ Vehicle/ Best Lap (minutes/seconds):

2WD 0 - 2000cc

85 - Mackay Ross - BLUE - Ford Escort MK1 - 1975 - 01:27.500

71 - Taylor Gavin - BLUE - VW MK1 Golf 1976 - 01:30.400

28 - Barnes Ben - BLUE - Mazda MX5 1991 - 01:32.128

61 - Mischok Danny - YELLOW - Ford Escort 1976 - 01:32.400

62 - Graham Jim - BLUE - Datsun 1600 1971 - 01:35.836

46 - McGarry Jason - GREEN - Caterham R300/420R 2014 - 01:36.141

82 - Barnes Peter - BLUE - Mazda MX5 1991 - 01:36.993

86 - Chant Kris - BLUE/WHITE - Ford Escort 1970 - 01:37.400

12 - Martell Jason - GREY - Ford Escort MK2 1975 - 01:38.510

53 - Boyd Mark - WHITE - Chrysler LB Lancer 1977 - 01:39.400

57 - Overend Jamie - BLACK - Nissan S13 Silvia 1993 - 01:40.500

95 - Ramm Artie - Orange - Westfield Clubman 2000 - 01:42.484

83 - Manning Robin - BLACK - Mitsubishi FTO 1995 - 01:44.438

84 - Taylor Brent - Blue - Ford Escort MK1 1976 - 01:44.600

32 - Cope Ross - WHITE - Peugeot 205 GTI 1989 - 01:45.900

10 - Berry Graeme - WHITE - Alfa Romeo 156 1999 - 01:48.000

68 - Cope Neil - WHITE - Peugeot 205 GTI 1989 - 01:48.986

2WD Road Registered 0 - 2000cc

34 - Weston Clay - WHITE - Ford Fiesta 2009 - 01:35.547

99 - Chaudee Joe - WHITE - Lotus exige 5 2007 - 01:38.000

25 - Peatey Stephen - SILVER - Mazda MX5 2006 - 01:40.800

33 - Quinn Peter - GOLD - Lotus Elise 2002 - 01:42.500

80 - Johnson John - GOLD - Lotus Elise 2002 - 01:44.900

73 - Scagliotti Ray - BLUE - Independent Constructor Eleven 2010 - 01:46.402

19 - Michel Neil - WHITE - Mitsubishi Lancer 1974 - 01:47.933

29 - Abt Donald - ORANGE - Honda CRX 1993 - 01:48.779.

21 - Goltz Peter - WHITE - Suzuki GTI 1990 - 01:50.500. 42 - Menzies Peter - BEIGE - Toyota Celica 1974 - 01:55.378

4WD Road Registered up to 3500cc

94 - Duncan Matt - Blue - 01:31.500

7 - Colin O'Brian - BLUE - Mitsubishi Evolution 8 2005 - 01:32.464

56 - Watson Daryl - SILVER - Subaru WRX 1999 - 01:34.100

65 - Stevens Wayne - WHITE - Mitsubishi Evolution 7 2001 - 01:35.047

44 - Horsburgh Nick - White Mercedes AMG A45 - 01:35.127

27 - Menzies Wayne - SILVER - Mitsubishi Lancer 2005 - 01:35.274

55 - Byrne Gerard - WHITE - Subaru WRX 1997 - 01:36.900

64 - Booth John - YELLOW - Mitsubishi Evolution 6 1999 - 01:36.975

101 - McLeod Brandon - White - Mitsubshi Evo V 1998 - 01:37.107

98 - Kowald Amy - BLACK - Subaru WRX 2015 - 01:44.200

63 - Booth Theresa - BLUE - Volkswagon Golf R 2015 - 01:51.400

4WD up to 3500cc

90 - Freeman Cameron - WHITE - Subaru WRX 1997 - 01:30.649

43 - Barnes Luke - BLUE - Subaru WRX 1999 - 01:33.153

2 - McPhee Peter - PURPLE - Nissan Skyline R32 1993 - 01:35.280

48 - Rosenberg Wayne - WHITE - Mitsubishi EVO IV 1995 - 01:35.369

100 - Baxter Kyle - BLACK - Subaru GC8 WRX 1999 - 01:39.282

66 - Blanchard Rod - WHITE/RED - Mitsubishi GSR Lancer 1991 - 01:57.699

4WD over 3500cc

47 - Sutcliffe Phil - BLACK - Nissan GTR 2010 - 01:27.889

97 - Guy James - YELLOW - Nissan Skyline GTR 1990 - 01:31.900

31 - Tomkinson Nick - WHITE/SILVER - Audi S1E2 Quattro 1985 - 01:32.500

5 - Absolon Bruce - BLUE/ORANGE - Porsche 911 Turbo 2005 - 01:37.365

2WD 2001cc - 4000cc

1 - Vandersee Ray - PLATINUM - Skelta G-Force 2009 - 01:25.287

9 - Lange Gary - GOLD - BMW M3 E46 2002 - 01:27.661

3 - Ching Chris - WHITE - Porsche 997 CUP 2007 - 01:29.347

45 - Mazza Ross - YELLOW - BMW E30 323i 1983 - 01:32.630

88 - Streat Graham - ORANGE - Holden Torana 1972 - 01:34.200

72 - Van Wegan Ben - YELLOW - Renault Megane RS250 2010 - 01:34.600

87 - Swarbrooke John - ORANGE - BMW M3 2002 - 01:35.500

81 - Kirchhofer Gary - BLACK - BMW 130i 2006 - 01:36.900

4 - Brosnan Brian - WHITE - Toyota GTS 86 2013 - 01:37.500

30 - Van Wegan Robert - YELLOW - Renault Megane RS250 2010 - 01:38.072

49 - Seaman Christopher - GREY - Nissan Silvia 1996 - 01:39.299

67 - Reed Bevan - ORANGE - Ford Capri V6 1978 - 01:42.200

39 - Honour Keith - BLUE - Nissan Silvia 1989 - 01:44.530

17 - Theuerkauf Melissa - SILVER - Ford Falcon XF 1985 - 01:59.919

2WD Road Registered 4001cc and Over

40 - Hall Tim - RED/WHITE - Holden Commodore 1980 - 01:36.415

20 - Dilley Graham - RED - Absolute Pace Cobra 427SSR 2017 - 01:37.773

75 - Rayner Jamie - ORANGE/BLACK - Nissan Silvia S13 1989 - 01:38.200

38 - Doling Harry - BLACK - Ford Falcon XR8 Ute 2004 - 01:38.707

23 - Dalton Ross - PLUM KRAZY - Valiant VF Sedan 1969 - 01:38.868

70 - Sullivan Simon - GREEN - Holden VY 2003 - 01:39.300

6 - Dekker Bruce - WILD VIOLET - Ford Falcon Ute 1970 - 01:40.264

14 - Theuerkauf Joshua - BLUE - Ford Falcon XD 1979 - 01:42.004

78 - Meiers Mike - YELLOW - Holden VH Commodore 1982 - 01:42.400

93 - Fuller Andre - ELECTRIC ORANGE - Ford Focus XR5 2008 - 01:45.627

11 - Bowles Jared - PURPLE - Nissan Skyline R33 1994 - 01:48.436

37 - Clay Troy - BLUE - Ford XB 1973 - 01:54.466

74 - Rhoden Stephen - YELLOW - Holden Kingswood 1979 - 01:59.700

2WD 4001cc and Over

15 - Crespan Mark - BLACK - Ford RMC 1964 - 01:30.500

76 - Chisholm Rickey - RED - Nissan 300ZY 1989 - 01:35.885

50 - Richardson David - GOLD - Holden VL Comodore 1987 - 01:36.374

59 - Hill-Motion Shane - BLACK - Nissan Silvia 1991 - 01:36.900

96 - Robertson Craig - YELLOW - Nascar Pontiac Gran Prix 1996 - 01:38.762

16 - Bingham Matthew - RED - Holden Commodore 2002 - 01:38.782

8 - Watson David - GREEN - Holden Gemini 1982 - 01:38.977

35 - Wheeler Mick - BLUE - Holden Commodore 1987 - 01:39.148

69 - Wrigley Brendon - WHITE - Ford Shelby Cobra 2016 - 01:39.600

36 - Murphy Peter - YELLOW - Morris Minor 1951 - 01:41.311

26 - Wrigley Stephen - WHITE - Ford Shelby Cobra 2016 - 01:42.794

24 - Boss-Walker Simon - LIGHT BLUE - Ford Falcon XP 1965 - 01:47.344

92 - Bell Stephen - WHITE - Holden Commodore 1992 - 01:52.296

22 - Stibbards Richard - SILVER - Triumph TR6 1970 - 01:52.600

60 - Colins Peter - RED - Ford Falcon XW GT 1969 - 02:09.400

2WD Road Registered 2001cc - 4000cc

41 - Laves Trent - SILVER/BLACK - Nissan 200SX Coupe 2001 - 01:28.027

18 - Seymour Michael - ORANGE - RCR SLR 2016 - 01:28.828

89 - Littlefield Ben - GREEN - Nissan Silvia 1992 - 01:32.606

13 - Coleman John - RED - Alfa Romeo QTV 1983 - 01:36.099

58 - Wheeler Hanson - WHITE - Mazda MX5 2003 - 01:36.100

51 - Lee Ferris - RED - BMW 316 1996 - 01:38.879. 52 - Holter Paul - SILVER - Nissan 350Z 2007 - 01:39.200

54 - Byrne David - BLUE - Datsun 240z 1973 - 01:40.500

91 - Byrne Mark - BLUE - BMW 135i 2009 - 01:42.000

79 - Parker Gary - ORANGE/GREY - Mitsubishi Scorpion 1982 - 01:52.759