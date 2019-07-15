Full wrap of all things Gold Rush Hill Sprints
HILL SPRINTS: The hills were alive with the sound of engines at Mount Morgan as the CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint went down over the weekend.
Competitors from all over Australia's east coast are now talking following a "spectacular” weekend in the Mount Morgan Range.
The Gold Rush's clerk of the course, Craig Jerviscouldn't have asked for a better weekend.
"It was an absolutely awesome weekend with cracking weather for spectators and competitors alike,” he said.
More than 100 vehicles from eight categories attempted to post the fastest times up the steep 2km track laden with sharp turns.
The categories included two-wheel drives 0-2000cc, two-wheel drives (road registered) 0 to 2000cc, 4WD (road registered) up to 3500cc, 4WD up to 3500cc, two-wheel drives 2001cc to 4000cc, two-wheel drives (road registered) 4001cc and over, two-wheel drives 4001cc and over, and two-wheel drives road registered 2001cc to 4000cc.
Jervis said competitors from across Queensland and New South Wales were "raving” about the course and the event.
So much so, Jervis was asked if the Gold Rush would consider becoming an Australian Hill Sprint championship event.
"We had competitors tell us it was the best run hill sprint they had been to and we were even approached about potentially hosting an Australian championship,” he said.
One of the drivers, Chris Ching, made the eight-hour haul from Brisbane.
He competed in his white 2007 Porsche 997 CUP in the two-wheel drive 2001cc to 4000cc catagory.
Ching was third in his category with a best lap of 1 minute and 29.347 seconds for the 2km track.
When asked what he thought of the track, he replied "spectacular”.
"This is without question Queensland's premier hill climbing event,” he said.
"After everyone had their first run up the hill the mood around the place was incredible - everyone was bubbling with excitement.”
Ching said it was the combination of testing turns, the quality of the road and the track length that made the event so appealing for the drivers.
"Most hill climb tracks are between 1km and 1.5km but (Gold Rush) is about two...the longest in Queensland,” he said.
"We all like spending as much time on the track as possible so this one gives us the bang for our buck.”
One of the challenges, uncharacteristic of the region, was the road temperature in the mornings due to the cold nights.
Ching said those in the first few runs found it hard to post competitive times but it was something experienced on most courses, particularly at events further south.
Ching, who has competed in events across Victoria, NSW - including Mount Panorama - and Queensland, said word was getting around in driving circles that the Gold Rush was a must for any driver's annual calendar.
As part of the vetting process competitors were required to submit an expression of interest before receiving an invitation to compete.
"I know a lot of drivers that would jump through hoops to be part of this event,” Ching said.
"A bunch of us were talking and we think it should be twice a year.
"It's not as good as Bathurst but it's not far off.”
CQ Gold Rush Hill Sprint 2019 results
Driver/ Vehicle/ Best Lap (minutes/seconds):
2WD 0 - 2000cc
85 - Mackay Ross - BLUE - Ford Escort MK1 - 1975 - 01:27.500
71 - Taylor Gavin - BLUE - VW MK1 Golf 1976 - 01:30.400
28 - Barnes Ben - BLUE - Mazda MX5 1991 - 01:32.128
61 - Mischok Danny - YELLOW - Ford Escort 1976 - 01:32.400
62 - Graham Jim - BLUE - Datsun 1600 1971 - 01:35.836
46 - McGarry Jason - GREEN - Caterham R300/420R 2014 - 01:36.141
82 - Barnes Peter - BLUE - Mazda MX5 1991 - 01:36.993
86 - Chant Kris - BLUE/WHITE - Ford Escort 1970 - 01:37.400
12 - Martell Jason - GREY - Ford Escort MK2 1975 - 01:38.510
53 - Boyd Mark - WHITE - Chrysler LB Lancer 1977 - 01:39.400
57 - Overend Jamie - BLACK - Nissan S13 Silvia 1993 - 01:40.500
95 - Ramm Artie - Orange - Westfield Clubman 2000 - 01:42.484
83 - Manning Robin - BLACK - Mitsubishi FTO 1995 - 01:44.438
84 - Taylor Brent - Blue - Ford Escort MK1 1976 - 01:44.600
32 - Cope Ross - WHITE - Peugeot 205 GTI 1989 - 01:45.900
10 - Berry Graeme - WHITE - Alfa Romeo 156 1999 - 01:48.000
68 - Cope Neil - WHITE - Peugeot 205 GTI 1989 - 01:48.986
2WD Road Registered 0 - 2000cc
34 - Weston Clay - WHITE - Ford Fiesta 2009 - 01:35.547
99 - Chaudee Joe - WHITE - Lotus exige 5 2007 - 01:38.000
25 - Peatey Stephen - SILVER - Mazda MX5 2006 - 01:40.800
33 - Quinn Peter - GOLD - Lotus Elise 2002 - 01:42.500
80 - Johnson John - GOLD - Lotus Elise 2002 - 01:44.900
73 - Scagliotti Ray - BLUE - Independent Constructor Eleven 2010 - 01:46.402
19 - Michel Neil - WHITE - Mitsubishi Lancer 1974 - 01:47.933
29 - Abt Donald - ORANGE - Honda CRX 1993 - 01:48.779.
21 - Goltz Peter - WHITE - Suzuki GTI 1990 - 01:50.500. 42 - Menzies Peter - BEIGE - Toyota Celica 1974 - 01:55.378
4WD Road Registered up to 3500cc
94 - Duncan Matt - Blue - 01:31.500
7 - Colin O'Brian - BLUE - Mitsubishi Evolution 8 2005 - 01:32.464
56 - Watson Daryl - SILVER - Subaru WRX 1999 - 01:34.100
65 - Stevens Wayne - WHITE - Mitsubishi Evolution 7 2001 - 01:35.047
44 - Horsburgh Nick - White Mercedes AMG A45 - 01:35.127
27 - Menzies Wayne - SILVER - Mitsubishi Lancer 2005 - 01:35.274
55 - Byrne Gerard - WHITE - Subaru WRX 1997 - 01:36.900
64 - Booth John - YELLOW - Mitsubishi Evolution 6 1999 - 01:36.975
101 - McLeod Brandon - White - Mitsubshi Evo V 1998 - 01:37.107
98 - Kowald Amy - BLACK - Subaru WRX 2015 - 01:44.200
63 - Booth Theresa - BLUE - Volkswagon Golf R 2015 - 01:51.400
4WD up to 3500cc
90 - Freeman Cameron - WHITE - Subaru WRX 1997 - 01:30.649
43 - Barnes Luke - BLUE - Subaru WRX 1999 - 01:33.153
2 - McPhee Peter - PURPLE - Nissan Skyline R32 1993 - 01:35.280
48 - Rosenberg Wayne - WHITE - Mitsubishi EVO IV 1995 - 01:35.369
100 - Baxter Kyle - BLACK - Subaru GC8 WRX 1999 - 01:39.282
66 - Blanchard Rod - WHITE/RED - Mitsubishi GSR Lancer 1991 - 01:57.699
4WD over 3500cc
47 - Sutcliffe Phil - BLACK - Nissan GTR 2010 - 01:27.889
97 - Guy James - YELLOW - Nissan Skyline GTR 1990 - 01:31.900
31 - Tomkinson Nick - WHITE/SILVER - Audi S1E2 Quattro 1985 - 01:32.500
5 - Absolon Bruce - BLUE/ORANGE - Porsche 911 Turbo 2005 - 01:37.365
2WD 2001cc - 4000cc
1 - Vandersee Ray - PLATINUM - Skelta G-Force 2009 - 01:25.287
9 - Lange Gary - GOLD - BMW M3 E46 2002 - 01:27.661
3 - Ching Chris - WHITE - Porsche 997 CUP 2007 - 01:29.347
45 - Mazza Ross - YELLOW - BMW E30 323i 1983 - 01:32.630
88 - Streat Graham - ORANGE - Holden Torana 1972 - 01:34.200
72 - Van Wegan Ben - YELLOW - Renault Megane RS250 2010 - 01:34.600
87 - Swarbrooke John - ORANGE - BMW M3 2002 - 01:35.500
81 - Kirchhofer Gary - BLACK - BMW 130i 2006 - 01:36.900
4 - Brosnan Brian - WHITE - Toyota GTS 86 2013 - 01:37.500
30 - Van Wegan Robert - YELLOW - Renault Megane RS250 2010 - 01:38.072
49 - Seaman Christopher - GREY - Nissan Silvia 1996 - 01:39.299
67 - Reed Bevan - ORANGE - Ford Capri V6 1978 - 01:42.200
39 - Honour Keith - BLUE - Nissan Silvia 1989 - 01:44.530
17 - Theuerkauf Melissa - SILVER - Ford Falcon XF 1985 - 01:59.919
2WD Road Registered 4001cc and Over
40 - Hall Tim - RED/WHITE - Holden Commodore 1980 - 01:36.415
20 - Dilley Graham - RED - Absolute Pace Cobra 427SSR 2017 - 01:37.773
75 - Rayner Jamie - ORANGE/BLACK - Nissan Silvia S13 1989 - 01:38.200
38 - Doling Harry - BLACK - Ford Falcon XR8 Ute 2004 - 01:38.707
23 - Dalton Ross - PLUM KRAZY - Valiant VF Sedan 1969 - 01:38.868
70 - Sullivan Simon - GREEN - Holden VY 2003 - 01:39.300
6 - Dekker Bruce - WILD VIOLET - Ford Falcon Ute 1970 - 01:40.264
14 - Theuerkauf Joshua - BLUE - Ford Falcon XD 1979 - 01:42.004
78 - Meiers Mike - YELLOW - Holden VH Commodore 1982 - 01:42.400
93 - Fuller Andre - ELECTRIC ORANGE - Ford Focus XR5 2008 - 01:45.627
11 - Bowles Jared - PURPLE - Nissan Skyline R33 1994 - 01:48.436
37 - Clay Troy - BLUE - Ford XB 1973 - 01:54.466
74 - Rhoden Stephen - YELLOW - Holden Kingswood 1979 - 01:59.700
2WD 4001cc and Over
15 - Crespan Mark - BLACK - Ford RMC 1964 - 01:30.500
76 - Chisholm Rickey - RED - Nissan 300ZY 1989 - 01:35.885
50 - Richardson David - GOLD - Holden VL Comodore 1987 - 01:36.374
59 - Hill-Motion Shane - BLACK - Nissan Silvia 1991 - 01:36.900
96 - Robertson Craig - YELLOW - Nascar Pontiac Gran Prix 1996 - 01:38.762
16 - Bingham Matthew - RED - Holden Commodore 2002 - 01:38.782
8 - Watson David - GREEN - Holden Gemini 1982 - 01:38.977
35 - Wheeler Mick - BLUE - Holden Commodore 1987 - 01:39.148
69 - Wrigley Brendon - WHITE - Ford Shelby Cobra 2016 - 01:39.600
36 - Murphy Peter - YELLOW - Morris Minor 1951 - 01:41.311
26 - Wrigley Stephen - WHITE - Ford Shelby Cobra 2016 - 01:42.794
24 - Boss-Walker Simon - LIGHT BLUE - Ford Falcon XP 1965 - 01:47.344
92 - Bell Stephen - WHITE - Holden Commodore 1992 - 01:52.296
22 - Stibbards Richard - SILVER - Triumph TR6 1970 - 01:52.600
60 - Colins Peter - RED - Ford Falcon XW GT 1969 - 02:09.400
2WD Road Registered 2001cc - 4000cc
41 - Laves Trent - SILVER/BLACK - Nissan 200SX Coupe 2001 - 01:28.027
18 - Seymour Michael - ORANGE - RCR SLR 2016 - 01:28.828
89 - Littlefield Ben - GREEN - Nissan Silvia 1992 - 01:32.606
13 - Coleman John - RED - Alfa Romeo QTV 1983 - 01:36.099
58 - Wheeler Hanson - WHITE - Mazda MX5 2003 - 01:36.100
51 - Lee Ferris - RED - BMW 316 1996 - 01:38.879. 52 - Holter Paul - SILVER - Nissan 350Z 2007 - 01:39.200
54 - Byrne David - BLUE - Datsun 240z 1973 - 01:40.500
91 - Byrne Mark - BLUE - BMW 135i 2009 - 01:42.000
79 - Parker Gary - ORANGE/GREY - Mitsubishi Scorpion 1982 - 01:52.759