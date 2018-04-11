Menu
North Queensland Cowboys media day from Cowboys HQ. Fullback Lachlan Coote. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Rugby League

Fullback Coote set for Cowboys return

by TRENT SLATTER
11th Apr 2018 8:24 AM

FULLBACK Lachlan Coote will make a timely return from a hamstring injury on Saturday night as the Cowboys look to reignite their season against the Bulldogs at 1300SMILES Stadium.

North Queensland will field a reshuffled backline with Coote reclaiming his No. 1 jersey from utility Ben Hampton, who will shift to the centres at the expense of Javid Bowen.

Coote has yet to feature at NRL level this season after battling a niggling hamstring complaint, but he has performed strongly for the Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup over the past fortnight.

The Cowboys have sorely missed Coote's communication at the back and Green was confident the 28-year-old was now fit and firing ahead of his first-grade return this weekend.

"He's got two full games under his belt now so he's got confidence in that hammy that it won't be an issue for him," Green said.

"Like all players would be, he was a little bit disappointed to be playing Q-Cup, but it was done for a reason and hopefully we've ticked that box.

"His positional play will be handy for us and probably just his talk will help overall. He's pretty experienced, so hopefully that will help."

Hampton proved a solid understudy for Coote at fullback and that good form has seen him retain his place in the starting side in a position Green felt the Mareeba product will be more comfortable.

"He's probably played more first grade in the centres than he has any other position so I've got full confidence he'll do the job," Green said.

"He certainly brings plenty of energy and he's quick. I've probably gone for a bit of experience there as opposed to some of the younger options.

"That's important for us at the moment. We're trying to build some confidence in our game and having the more experienced players out there will help with that."

bulldogs cowboys lachlan coote nrl

