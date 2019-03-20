Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A scene from Toy Story 4.
A scene from Toy Story 4.
Movies

Toy Story 4 full-length trailer drops

20th Mar 2019 9:00 AM

Disney Pixar have today released the first full-length trailer for the fourth instalment in the Toy Story series.

Soundtracked by the Beach Boys classic God Only Knows, the trailer gives fans a proper look at the newest character in the franchise, the lovably homemade toy 'Forky', who becomes the most important toy to Buzz and Woody's child owner Bonnie.

Woody tells the other toys that Forky must be protected at all costs - but, during a road trip, their new cutlery-based friend has an identity crisis and makes a bid for freedom, with Woody following in hot pursuit.

Meet Forky.
Meet Forky.

It's up to the rest of the toys to find them and return them to safety.

The full-length trailer comes after last November's teaser, which introduced fans to Forky mid-existential crisis: "I DON'T BELONG HERE!" he screamed.

Toy Story 4 is set for cinema release on June 21.

movies pixar toy story toy story 4

Top Stories

    ALP and LNP face off over sky-high regional flight prices

    premium_icon ALP and LNP face off over sky-high regional flight prices

    News Labor Candidate Russell Robertson challenges Michelle Landry to make senate submission

    REVEALED: Local spend on Shoalwater Bay expansion so far

    premium_icon REVEALED: Local spend on Shoalwater Bay expansion so far

    Politics First phase contract spend 'just the beginning'

    Industries work together to grow local tourism

    premium_icon Industries work together to grow local tourism

    News Central Highlands' tourism industry to gather for strategies

    Cabinetmaker has big plans to restore 123-year-old home

    premium_icon Cabinetmaker has big plans to restore 123-year-old home

    Property Built in 1896, it first served as a boarding house, then a hospital