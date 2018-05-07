Fumbling thieves broke into isolated North Rocky business

Four or five people smashed the front window of the Dempsey St Snack Bar about 4.20am and stole items from the shop. CCTV images of the robbers were posted on Facebook public pages.

FUMBLING thieves who broke into an isolated North Rockhampton snackbar overnight tried to gain entry via the back door before resorting to smashing the front window and waking up neighbours.

Demspey Street Snackbar owner Karen Svenson told The Morning Bulletin two of the group were seen on CCTV trying to gain access via the back door, with two more joining them three minutes later.

After bending and twisting the back doors the group moved to the front where they smashed a window to gain access.

"It (smashing the window) woke the neighbours up,” Ms Svenson said.

She said one of the group attempted to open the cash register twice by pushing almost all of the buttons.

"They pressed 100 buttons and couldn't get it open,” Ms Svenson said.

"They didn't press the one button that opened the till.”

Ms Svenson said the group also failed to realise the key to the cash register was in a drawer which they emptied onto the ground.

She said there was no cash kept on the premises overnight and, as far as she was aware, the group only stole cigarettes, soft drinks and icecream.

Ms Svenson was woken up by a call from police notifying her of the disturbance about 5am.

She said the shop has been boarded up and she would not gain access again until tomorrow when the glass had been replaced.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed police were investigating the robbery at the snack bar which took place about 4.20am.

"Someone observed people smashing the front window to gain access,” he said.

The spokesman said the group of about four or five people were witnessed leaving the premises about 5am.

He said they stole goods from the business, but not cash.

A post on Rockhampton Open to Discussion by Nickki Burke showed CCTV images of the robbers.

"These people have stolen from a local business here in Rockhampton with damages costing more than what they stole,” she wrote.

"If anyone has any information please share or get in contact with police about this. This is heartbreaking.”

Ms Svenson said other businesses reportedly targeted by the same group of offenders contacted her and Ms Burke, providing suspected names of the people in the CCTV images.

There names have been passed on to police.