Fun cricket T20 competition nears end of season

CRICKET: This 2018-2019 Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 season has been an eclectic one.

Full of fun, good sportsmanship and friendly rivalry, the social event of the cricket season was one that didn't disappoint any team involved.

Playing hard and celebrating harder, each team delivered knock-out performances in the final team rounds leading up to next weekend's grand final.

James' Eleven's Jason Conway said despite a loss to Reece Plumbing in round six, it was an enjoyable weekend.

"They beat us by 30 runs. They made 186 and we were 30 runs short,” he said.

"We were probably in it for the first 10 overs thanks to Jerry Barney.

"He was a stand-out. He made 47 runs and was close to another when he got out.

"Clayton Bidgood and Darcy Grant made good runs for us too. Darcy made around 30 and Clayton around 20.”

After Barney's out after the team's first 10 overs, Reece Plumbing returned fire and scored their runs to put them too far ahead to catch up with.

"It was a smaller field because we were playing on astro-turf and on a synthetic wicket,” Conway said.

"We just didn't hit the boundaries we needed, I suppose.

"Reece had a couple of batters retire on 50 and a couple other scored half reasonable scores.

"They put too many runs on the board for us and bowled reasonably tight.”

Conway thanked Rockhampton Cricket's Todd Wells for organising the competition, and the local groundsmen and Rockhampton Regional Council for preparing for the grounds.

"This is our seventh year and we'll definitely be back next year,” Conway said.

"We'll have a consistent squad and we'll just play the cricket we play and have a good time.

"We're trying to line up a grudge match against CQ Water Services next week. It'll be good to have a hit against them.”

In round six, Stanwell made 123 runs. However Giddy Goat made their runs in nine and a half overs.

"It was a pretty good game and everyone had fun,” Stanwell's Chris Jensen said.

"Some were unlucky getting out I suppose when batting.

"We haven't won all season and were hoping for a win to finish the season off.

"We knew it would be an alright game with them and we got a couple of easy runs.”

Jensen said the team will be back again next year for more "fun and a bit of fitness” on weekends.

"It gets us together outside of work and is just a good social competition,” he said.

With a variety of skill levels on each team, anybody can play, regardless of whether they have a work team or not.

"It's not all businesses. The Bangarangs are just a group of mates,” he said.

Giddy Goat's Brad Reeves said although his team got its first win against Stanwell, they missed out on a spot in the grand final.

"We got the runs in 10 overs against Stanwell,” he said.

"We lost against Reece Plumbing though. They scored 147 and we got 112.

"A stand-out would be Tyron Lawrence who got three catches and two of them were for a hat trick.

"Joe Shackleton also got 50 runs.”

Reeves' team had been involved in the Corporate T20 for around five years and hopes to return again next year.

"It's a bit of fun and not too serious,” he said.

"We'll back next year, bigger and better.”

In round six, Hospital were in to bat and were 180 at the end of 20 overs.

"In a close game, CQ Water Services chased down the total in the last over with three balls to spare,” Hospital's Geoff Connor said.

The Morning Bulletin reached out to the other teams but was unable to get a response in time.