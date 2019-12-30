Fun in sun on the Cap Coast

Conrad, Maya and Katrina Pearson; Chloe and Michelle Balogg; and Jacob Riley travelled from Brisbane for their first holiday on the Capricorn Coast

The Capricorn Coast continues to attract locals and tourists alike, as beachgoers take advantage of overcast skies and ocean swells.

The Pearson and Balogg families left Brisbane on Boxing Day with two cars, a swag of kids and dog and two jetskis to spend their first vacation on the Capricorn Coast.

“We’d been to Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays before but not to Yeppoon,” said Katrina Pearson who stayed at the Poinciana Caravan Park.

“It’s absolutely beautiful.”

Mrs Pearson, who runs a stationery supply company, said she was particularly impressed by how many dog-friendly venues there were.

“We can’t take them anywhere in Brisbane or on the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

“We’ll definitely be recommending the Capricorn Coast to our friends.”

They will visit the Causeway and the Lagoon on Monday.