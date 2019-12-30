Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Conrad, Maya and Katrina Pearson; Chloe and Michelle Balogg; and Jacob Riley travelled from Brisbane for their first holiday on the Capricorn Coast
Conrad, Maya and Katrina Pearson; Chloe and Michelle Balogg; and Jacob Riley travelled from Brisbane for their first holiday on the Capricorn Coast
News

Fun in sun on the Cap Coast

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
30th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Capricorn Coast continues to attract locals and tourists alike, as beachgoers take advantage of overcast skies and ocean swells.

Photos
View Gallery

The Pearson and Balogg families left Brisbane on Boxing Day with two cars, a swag of kids and dog and two jetskis to spend their first vacation on the Capricorn Coast.

“We’d been to Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays before but not to Yeppoon,” said Katrina Pearson who stayed at the Poinciana Caravan Park.

“It’s absolutely beautiful.”

Mrs Pearson, who runs a stationery supply company, said she was particularly impressed by how many dog-friendly venues there were.

“We can’t take them anywhere in Brisbane or on the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

“We’ll definitely be recommending the Capricorn Coast to our friends.”

They will visit the Causeway and the Lagoon on Monday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Neighbourhood fence fight ends with mother stealing odd item

        premium_icon Neighbourhood fence fight ends with mother stealing odd item

        Crime Kandice Renee Roberts fronts court over bizarre theft following dispute related to construction of fence impacting neighbour's property.

        Payday for NSW fireys while QLD bogs down in talks

        premium_icon Payday for NSW fireys while QLD bogs down in talks

        Rural The Queensland Government must request the funding from the Federal Government but...

        ‘Stirring up trouble’: PM, Premier in volunteer fire stoush

        premium_icon ‘Stirring up trouble’: PM, Premier in volunteer fire stoush

        Politics Premier denies rejecting Scott Morrison's offer of fire funding.

        Landry’s landmark 2019 will be one to remember

        premium_icon Landry’s landmark 2019 will be one to remember

        News Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has reflected on an exciting year delivering for the...