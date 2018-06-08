'Fun Over Fifty' unveils new luxury coach at Cap Coast

DIAMOND LIFE: Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll is given a diamond class tour by Laurie and Sarah.

DIAMOND LIFE: Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll is given a diamond class tour by Laurie and Sarah. Trish Bowman

MULTI Award winning tour company 'Fun Over Fifty' has chosen the Capricorn Coast to officially launch and showcase its new travelling Diamond Class coach tour series named the "Capricorn Coast and Great Keppel Island Explorer”.

It received a big-thumbs up for travellers who spent 5 days exploring the region this week.

Passenger Mary Heard who is a veteran of many tours was more than a little impressed with the new Diamond Class service.

"Everything is just excellent from the comfort of the seats, the amazing service of the Coach Captain and Tour Host and the sights the tours offer," Ms Heard said.

"I have done many tours with different companies and am finding this tour one of the best I have experienced."

Passengers were all agreed that the Diamond Class Tour was first class Trish Bowman

Passengers boarded the Tilt Train in Brisbane on Tuesday, met by the Diamond Coach, arriving to their accommodation for 5 nights at Salt Yeppoon.

Their tour included visits to local attractions such as Great Keppel Island, Byfield's Ferns Hideaway and Nob Creek Pottery, Capricorn Caves, Koorana Crocodile Farm, Footlights Theatre Restaurant, ANZAC Memorial Walk/Singing Ship at Emu Park and the Rockhampton Botanical Gardens and Zoo.

TOUR IN STYLE: The windows offer panoramic views and the seats offer the supreme comfort of first class travel Trish Bowman

Diamond Class Coach and extras

Extra wide plush leather reclining seats with extra leg room, arm rests and foot rests for extra comfort.

Double and single side seating, sole use passengers have their own window seat.

Wide panoramic viewing.

Wood grain timber flooring.

Personal audio control unit with music and commentary channels and use of headphones.

Individual USB point for charging camera, mobile phone, iPod and iPad.

Stylish centre galley stocked with refreshments.

Complimentary daily on-board Wi-Fi allowance.

On-board his and hers restrooms.

Livery.

Dedicated tour host with you at all times.

Welcome on-board travel kit.

Complimentary select beverages at all evening dinners.

The tour made a pit stop to see the amazing views of Wreck Point before heading over to GKI.

The Diamond Class Tour will continue south for an overnight visit at the Town of 1770 then return to Brisbane.

Fun Over Fifties founder, Toni Brennan began her tourism career in the region which holds a very special place in her heart.

The galley is well equipped with light refreshments Trish Bowman

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said Toni's passion for our destination is genuine

"We have been close colleagues for many years and over the years, Toni has sent hundreds of visitors our way and now to launch her new Diamond Class Tour in our destination is fantastic," Ms Carroll said.

"With husband Rob, their company has won numerous state and national tourism awards which reflects the emphasis they place on quality of product, service and destinations.

"This Diamond Class coach is pretty spectacular and we hope to welcome many more of these tours to our destination."