28°
News

Fun things to do these school holidays

Children's art sessions are on this week.
Children's art sessions are on this week. rogkov
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

LOOKING for something to keep the kids amused during the school holidays?

Here are some of the activities on this week:

Today

10am-11am: Read With Me at the Mount Morgan Library (33 Morgan St) for families with babies and toddlers.

10am-11am: TechnoTots @ Mount Morgan Library. This provides an intergenerational approach to learning and playing with new digital gadgets and online technologies.

10am-4pm: Every hour. Dr Seuss Paper Mache Trees. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.

Tomorrow

10am-10.30am: Lively Toddler Time at North Rockhampton Library, 154 Berserker Street, Berserker

10am-4pm: Every hour. Monoprinting Mandalas. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.

Wednesday

10am-4pm: Every hour. Painting Beachscapes. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.

Thursday

10am-4pm: Every hour. Ceramic Fish Bowl. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.

Friday

10am-4pm: Every hour. Mask Painting. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.

Topics:  art house mt morgan library school holidays whatson

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
What Rockhampton street will be closed two days for a wedding this month?

What Rockhampton street will be closed two days for a wedding...

Business owners upset council approved for a busy Rockhampton street to be closed for two days for a wedding

Football bonnet run man busted trying to get into Browne Park, drunk

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

He ran over the bonnet, the roof and the boot of cars

ALP vote 1970s: 'Those opposed to my left, poofters to my right'

Labor heavyweight Jack Egerton (front middle) flanked by Clem Jones (Brisbane mayor 1961-1975) and Bob Hawke (Prime Minister of Australia and the Leader of the Labor Party from 1983 to 1991).

Rob Schwarten looks back as he wades into same sex marriage debate

OPINION: C-section study only reported the facts

A study study has found that children born by caesarean section could have developmental delays in their grammar, numeracy, reading and writing.

Do c-section babies have a higher risk of developmental delays?

Local Partners