Fun things to do these school holidays

LOOKING for something to keep the kids amused during the school holidays?
Here are some of the activities on this week:
Today
10am-11am: Read With Me at the Mount Morgan Library (33 Morgan St) for families with babies and toddlers.
10am-11am: TechnoTots @ Mount Morgan Library. This provides an intergenerational approach to learning and playing with new digital gadgets and online technologies.
10am-4pm: Every hour. Dr Seuss Paper Mache Trees. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.
Tomorrow
10am-10.30am: Lively Toddler Time at North Rockhampton Library, 154 Berserker Street, Berserker
10am-4pm: Every hour. Monoprinting Mandalas. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.
Wednesday
10am-4pm: Every hour. Painting Beachscapes. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.
Thursday
10am-4pm: Every hour. Ceramic Fish Bowl. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.
Friday
10am-4pm: Every hour. Mask Painting. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.