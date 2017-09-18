Fun things to do these school holidays

Children's art sessions are on this week.

LOOKING for something to keep the kids amused during the school holidays?

Here are some of the activities on this week:

Today

10am-11am: Read With Me at the Mount Morgan Library (33 Morgan St) for families with babies and toddlers.

10am-11am: TechnoTots @ Mount Morgan Library. This provides an intergenerational approach to learning and playing with new digital gadgets and online technologies.

10am-4pm: Every hour. Dr Seuss Paper Mache Trees. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.

Tomorrow

10am-10.30am: Lively Toddler Time at North Rockhampton Library, 154 Berserker Street, Berserker

10am-4pm: Every hour. Monoprinting Mandalas. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.

Wednesday

10am-4pm: Every hour. Painting Beachscapes. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.

Thursday

10am-4pm: Every hour. Ceramic Fish Bowl. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.

Friday

10am-4pm: Every hour. Mask Painting. $15 per person per hour at Art House, 49 East St, Rockhampton. Bookings essential.