Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A NSW MP has indicated funding for palliative care is preferable to legalising assisted dying.
A NSW MP has indicated funding for palliative care is preferable to legalising assisted dying.
Politics

‘Fund palliative care over euthanasia’, MP urges

by James O’Doherty
16th Dec 2020 1:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Funding for palliative care to give people "dignity and support" as they come to the end of their life is preferable to legalising assisted dying, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has indicated.

Responding to a renewed push from independent MP Alex Greenwich to legalise euthanasia, Mr Perrottet said the matter will be dealt with by cabinet when a bill is introduced to parliament.

Asked whether he supported legalising assisted dying, Mr Perrottet said the government should be "investing in palliative care and making sure that people as they come to the end of their life … (are) given the dignity and support that they very much deserve".

Minister for the Arts, Don Harwin and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Damian Shaw
Minister for the Arts, Don Harwin and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Damian Shaw

"That's a sign of a compassionate society," he said.

Arts Minister Don Harwin would not answer questions on the issue on Wednesday.

He referred to comments made on Monday in which he said he had always voted against euthanasia "but as I grow older I get a little less sure".

Mr Harwin said euthanasia has always been dealt with in parliament via a conscience vote.

He said it would be "inappropriate" to comment any further until he has seen the bill.

The Premier is facing pressure from rebel backbench MPs to move to quash Mr Greenwich's impending bill by proposing the Coalition votes down the legislation.

Originally published as 'Fund palliative care over euthanasia': Perrottet

euthanasia nsw government voluntary assisted dying

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Rocky’s next official mayoral candidate named

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Rocky’s next official mayoral candidate named

        Council News “I want my children to feel happy and safe here, to become responsible citizens.”

        • 16th Dec 2020 12:34 PM
        Surprising candidate joins the Rockhampton mayoral race

        Premium Content Surprising candidate joins the Rockhampton mayoral race

        Council News The list is now eight people with more candidates expected to declare. Nominations...

        NAMED: Yeppoon drink-drivers face the music in court

        Premium Content NAMED: Yeppoon drink-drivers face the music in court

        News Ian Richard Sullivan, Jonathon Edward Stapleton, and Mark John Davenport all paid...

        Expansion works begin at Capricorn Coast art gallery

        Premium Content Expansion works begin at Capricorn Coast art gallery

        Council News The construction contract for the new gallery building has been awarded to a local...