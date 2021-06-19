‘Fundamental failure’: Not a drop for Valkyrie in budget

Valkyrie State School students Koko Black, year 2, Toby Black, year 1, Jaxon Parmenter, year 3, Brooke Hanrahan, year 2, Ari Michelmore, year 1, Ivy Michelmore, year 3, and Lacey Hanrahan, year 4, are unable to use the oval due to a lack of water. Pics Tara Croser.

Valkyrie State School students Koko Black, year 2, Toby Black, year 1, Jaxon Parmenter, year 3, Brooke Hanrahan, year 2, Ari Michelmore, year 1, Ivy Michelmore, year 3, and Lacey Hanrahan, year 4, are unable to use the oval due to a lack of water. Pics Tara Croser.

Desperate parents have labelled the state government’s inability to act on the dire water situation at Valkyrie State School a “fundamental failure”, growing frustrated as their cry for help falls “on deaf ears”.

It comes after it was revealed the school was run dry earlier this month, and an urgent water delivery was trucked in from QBuild, its usual water supplier, and further water was donated from Peabody, a local mining company.

Although, Central Queensland News understands the department of education has recently barred the school from accepting further water donations from Peabody, or any other supplier except QBuild, with no reasoning for its decision.

In another blow, the Central Queensland school has been forced to spend yet another year without a reliable water source, after the state government failed to allocate a single cent to its ongoing water crisis in Tuesday’s state budget.

This comes as a whopping $900 million was allocated to 10 new state schools in high-growth areas as part of the 2021-22 budget.

Parents were hopeful for some support as part of the budget, but while schools like Parkhurst State School at Rockhampton receives $6M for classroom and administration centre upgrades, Valkyrie State School, located about 140 km southwest of Mackay, relies only on rainwater tanks and water deliveries.

P & C president and parent Kristen Michelmore has grown tired of the lack of support and said it was clear the government didn’t care about anyone outside the cities.

“We were hopeful that in this year’s budget we would have received some sort of support from the Queensland Government and Education Department,” she said.

“We are extremely disappointed that they think it’s acceptable for children to run out of water, given the dire situation of drought.

“They think it’s okay to build 10 new schools in south east Queensland and spend millions of dollars on administration upgrades and minor works while children out here are running out of water.

“Australia is not a third world country.

“We’re the ones dealing with this situation day by day and the fact that this has fallen on deaf ears can only be described as a fundamental failure by the hands of the Education Department and the state government, at the detriment to our children.

“The message they are delivering to the rest of Australia, is that unless you live in our capital city, we do not care about your health, wellbeing or your education.”

Kristen Michelmore of "Strathdee Station" with children Ivy, 8, and Ari, 6, who attend Valkyrie State School. Pics Tara Croser.

Burdekin MP Dale Last said hardworking Queenslanders in the Bowen Basin were being treated as not second, but fourth and fifth-class citizens.

“The fact that there was very little funding for that area is appalling,” he said.

“When the minister has a school that has no permanent water supply and whose concerns have clearly fallen on deaf ears there needs to be some serious questions asked.

“The budget has been delivered and there’s no mention of any allocation to Valkyrie State School so it’s time for the Minister to front up and explain why that school community, who has taken it upon themselves to find some sort of solution, was not considered a priority for budget funding.”

Central Queensland News understands that while the issue has been ongoing for years, parents were afraid to speak up, concerned the school was in danger of being closed.

Brendon Black, who has two children at the school, said locals shied away from the issue about 10 years ago.

With minimal numbers at the school at the time, locals feared causing a fuss would push the Department of Education to shut it down entirely.

“This has been going on for years, and it’s getting pretty tiring,” Mr Black said.

“It should’ve been done and dusted by now. We need a permanent solution.

“I went to a little country school and my oval was similar to this (extremely dry) but now it’s irrigated.

“If they can get that, why can’t this little school get a permanent water supply to give our children somewhere to play.”

An extensive case investigating a water solution for Valkyrie was carried out and presented to the state government in April.

The most realistic solution to the school community was the rehabilitation of a nearby dam, which would require a water pump and pipeline to run 700m .

The dam, which is on state-owned land, would supply the school’s non-potable needs.

“The [education] department has just thrown it around like a hot potato,” Mr Black said.

“[The school community] has done all the hard work, getting prices, quotes, brainstorming ideas, and then we come up against department and they just can’t be bothered with it.”

A Department of Education spokeswoman said it was working on maximising rainwater capture at Valkyrie State School.

“Three new water tanks will be installed at the school during Term 3, 2021,” she said.

“The new tanks will be connected to an ultra-violet light filtration system, prior to use. Guttering and downpipes will be also be upgraded or replaced where required, to maximise the rainwater capture.

“The school has always had access to water deliveries via QBuild and the department will continue to cover this cost.

“The department is currently seeking the best available long-term solution to the issues of watering the oval and play areas.”

Originally published as ‘Fundamental failure’: Not a drop for Valkyrie in budget