Minister for Families Anne Ruston announced funding for services to support cashless card recipients. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

Shaun Ryan
20th Dec 2019 11:53 AM
CASHLESS Debit Card support services in Hervey Bay will be given a boost in the new year.

The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre has been identified by the Federal Government as one of the two organisations in the Hinkler region to receive a share of $547,000 in 2020.

The funding is part of the government's $1 million commitment to providing additional services to Cashless Debit Card trial participants.

The remaining money will be made available in 2021.

Minister for Families and Social Services, Anne Ruston announced today the centre and IMPACT Community Services in Bundaberg were selected to help participants meet the needs identified.

"The Department of Social Services has been working closely with the community for the past 12 months monitoring the impact of the card on services and has held a series of focus groups in the region to identify where additional support services may be required," Ms Ruston said.

She said the need for participants to have access to case management services to help them receive existing services like financial counselling, parenting programs, education and training was identified.

The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre looks to foster healthy family, individual and community relationships through childcare, education, training and case management.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said each centre would use the funding to employ two additional full-time case managers to assist Cashless Debit Card holders.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

