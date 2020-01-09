Funding available for Yeppoon bushfire-affected properties

THE Australian Government has approved Category C support under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements for graziers and farms that were affected by Yeppoon bushfires in November 2019 with farmers breathing a sigh of relief.

Farmer Robert Sikes, whose edible farm was devastated by the fires, said the funding would go a long way to assist in the long road to recovery.

“I got a phone call from Ms Landry’s office to inform me the funding had been approved, we have to look at the qualifying criteria but certainly it will be a step in the right direction,” Mr Sikes said.

“Any help is good help.

“When Cyclone Marcia came through the same funding was made available and it assisted us in repairing our irrigation system and infrastructure but did not cover the cost of our fruit trees.

“Our biggest cost in the case of the bushfire damage will be replacing around 500 mango trees.”

Mr Sikes said with help of his workforce they have already begun the huge task of repairing damage, clearing debris and moving forward.

“This is our livelihood, so it has been vital for us to start work on the clean-up immediately,” he said.

“We have replaced the irrigation, begun clearing debris, pulled out all the dead trees and are waiting for delivery of the new replacement trees.

“This has been a very traumatic experience for us, our family and our neighbours who all helped to defend our property from the fires.

“In many ways we were fortunate that we managed to save our home and livestock with no injuries to anyone.

“We did lose a lot of crops, such as the 2000 young mango trees we had planted but were able to save our passionfruit, custard apples and avocado trees.”

“A JRT grader was our lifeline when it happened onto our property just in time to get some fire breaks in place before the full thrust of the blaze came through.”

Eligible farms that were affected by the bushfires in Cobraball and Bungundarra during November 2019 can now apply for Category C assistance.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said she welcomes the announcement.

“It’s great to see this increased level of financial support be approved for hardworking farmers and graziers who were hit hard by the bushfires last year,” Ms Landry said.

“I have been making representation on behalf of some the most affected properties to the Prime Minister and Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud and I’m glad the Queensland Government has finally sent an application to the Federal Government so we can proceed.

“These farmers, graziers and land owners fought the flames coming through their own properties, often with the help of loved ones or total strangers.

“I hope this level of funding will help them get a semblance of normalcy since these horrible fires happened.”

Through the NDRRA, the Australian Government provides financial assistance directly to the states to assist them with costs associated with certain disaster relief and recovery assistance measures.