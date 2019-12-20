Funding boost for Livingstone fire brigades

COMMAND POST: Members of the Bungundarra Rural Fire Brigade barely stopped working during the Cobraball bushfire event.

COMMAND POST: Members of the Bungundarra Rural Fire Brigade barely stopped working during the Cobraball bushfire event.

RURAL fire brigades which assisted in last month’s Cobraball bushfire disaster are set to receive a funding boost.

Livingstone Shire Council has decided to redistribute upwards of $35,000, previously allocated to round two of the shire’s community grants program in 2019/20, to the brigades.

The council’s records show there are 36 rural fire brigades across the shire, with the majority of those involved in responding to the Cobraball event.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the funds would be allocated equally across the local brigades.

“The remaining budget allocation for the Mayor’s Discretionary Fund will also be equally redistributed to rural fire brigades throughout the Livingstone shire,” he said.

“These local brigades were the first-responders on the ground during these unprecedented wildfires last month and every effort should be made to support them wherever possible in their recovery efforts.

“Council is extremely proud of these brigades and their members for their bravery and quick-action to protect their community from dangerous fire zones.”

Cr Ludwig said fire mitigation was carried out this week in specific areas of the shire and that would continue when weather conditions allowed. Earlier this month Livingstone activated the shire’s hardship policy to support those directly affected by the bushfires which impacted more than 12,000 hectares of property around Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale, Adelaide Park, Lake Mary and Woodbury.