Central Queensland legal services have been guaranteed for the next five years.
News

Funding boost secures future of community legal services

Kristen Booth
21st May 2020 6:00 AM
COMMUNITIES across the Central Highlands will directly benefit from a multimillion-dollar funding boost to provide free legal services.

Central Queensland Community Legal Centre (CQCLC) will receive $3.2 million over the next five years to deliver quality legal assistance to the community.

CQCLC president Rick Palmer said the team currently comprised five solicitors who service different regions across Central Queensland, including Emerald, Blackwater, Biloela and Rockhampton.

“While the mining sector has brought in people who are well off, there are lots of others who aren’t and need access to legal services,” Mr Palmer said.

“It’s important we are able to provide services for those people as well, and this funding will allow us to do that.”

The State-Commonwealth funding is being delivered through the National Legal Assistance Partnership 2020-25.

Attorney-General and Justice Minister Yvette D’Ath said the funding would ensure the ongoing provision of legal assistance services to even the most vulnerable community members.

“Queensland’s community legal sector delivers vital services to thousands of Queenslanders,” she said.

“Our community legal centres provide advice and assistance to some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people.

“This package is worth $3.2 million over five years and it will give Central Queensland’s community legal sector the certainty it needs to continue its great work.”

The CQCLC provides general legal advice, referral and some casework on a full-time basis.

The centre also undertakes collaborative community legal education activities.

Central Queensland News

