Funding finally comes through for gallery expansion

FUNDING SUCCESS: Mayor Bill Ludwig, Nanette Balchin, Leanne Smith, MP Brittany Lauga and Yvonne Maloney-Law at the Mill Gallery Yeppoon for the announcement of the $500,000 expansion. Vanessa Jarrett

YEPPOON'S Mill Gallery is set to undergo a significant upgrade and expansion as further funding has been granted.

The not-for-profit art gallery received $250,000 in funding through round four of the State Government's $295 million Building our Regions program. The development project is also being supported with $250,000 from Livingstone Shire Council, bringing the total funding to $500,000.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said the development would boost the local economy through increased visitor numbers and provide greater support for artists.

"This project further fosters economic recovery in the wake of cyclones Marcia and Debbie when Yeppoon was very heavily impacted,” Mrs Lauga said.

"The expansion and upgrade will encourage additional visitors to the gallery, which will also have a positive flow-on effect for surrounding local businesses.

"The gallery is expected to support up to 50 local artists and provide them with the opportunity to commercialise their efforts.

"Council estimates two jobs will be supported during the construction phase of the project, with the potential for new jobs in the long term off the back of greater patronage.”

Minister for Planning, Manufacturing, State Development and Infrastructure Cameron Dick said Yeppoon would get great value from the improvements.

"These works will enrich the community through the many arts and cultural activities created off the back of this expansion,” Mr Dick said.

"The State Government is proud to fund projects that will contribute to Queensland communities and ensure our regions continue growing stronger.”

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the development would have cultural, tourism and economic benefits.

"It will help boost options for visitors to the region, along with opportunities for our local community to strengthen our passionate creative industry,” Mr Ludwig said.