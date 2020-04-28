Funding for environmental and sustainable projects

A WORM farm, butterfly garden and a new water tank are among $14,750 of successful funding for schools and organisations in the Rockhampton region for environment and sustainable projects.

Successful projects include:

Access Recreation: Waste Warriors (recycling and waste management program): $250

C&K Crescent Lagoon Community Kindergarten: Hands-on learning for sustainability (worm farm, native bush tucker garden, frog habitat, compost system): $500

Parkhurst State School P&C Association: Butterfly garden, native plants and irrigation: $2000

Capricornia Catchments: Website upgrade: $3000

Multicultural Australia: Tucker Time: Enhancing education activities and sustainable packaging, crockery and utensils: $3000

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School: Agricultural garden area outdoor learning space, plants and irrigation: $3000

Stanwell State School P&C Association: Waterwise project, repairs to creek pump and an additional water tank: $3000