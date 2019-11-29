Funding for new arts projects

Rocky artist Nellie Lovegrove will be tutoring those who wish to be involved in a four-day Youth Mural Project workshop this Youth Week.

THE REGIONAL Arts Development Fund (RADF) has now been exhausted for the financial year as Rockhampton Regional Council approves grants for eight projects.

Rockhampton Regional Council received 15 applications for a total requested amount of $127,883.

For the 2019/20 there was a pool of $60,190 available.

Six applications have been recommended in full for a variety of target groups, geographical reach and art forms.

Two grants are recommended for partial amounts with conditions.

The RADF committee hopes the evidence of the community need for arts funding is beneficial in the next request for RADF funding for 2020/21 financial year.

RADF is a joint program between Queensland Government and Rockhampton Regional Council.

SUCCESSFUL

APPLICANTS:

• Shelley Pisani, $3,500: CQ Shop Front is a project that aims to support CQ artists, designers and makers to build sustainable business models and create commercially viable products.

• Elizabeth Simard, $7,610: The Generations of Men film development celebrates the diverse history of pre-federation Central Queensland by adapting Judith Wright’s historical investigation.

• Janet Stevenson, $2,819: Individual professional development to attend the World

Symposium if Choral Music July 11-18, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.

• Jacob McQuire, $6,083: Darumbal Artist, Jacob McQuire returning to Darumbal Country to undertake an on Country residency to strengthen connection to Country and culture. This will take place at the Rockhampton Heritage Village.

• Rockhampton Art Gallery, $1,400: The Brisbane Art Industry Immersion Program seeks to

enrich participating Rockhampton-based artists’ awareness of metropolitan art industries through travel.

• Kellie O’Dempsey, Catherine O’Donnell, Todd Fuller, $9,388: Undertake an artist in residence at the Rockhampton Heritage Village in 2020 to develop new work.

• Mount Morgan Promotion and Development Inc, $4,950: This project will engage consultancy to develop an Interpretative Plan of the Historic Mount Morgan Rail and its significance in the development of the town.

• Nellie Lovegrove, $10,840: The completion of the Fitzroy Bridge Underpass Mural, to continue the mural on the ceiling and southern side of the underpass.