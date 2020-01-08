Menu
One lychee farmer couple, Rae and Jack Cowie of Bungundarra, have been helped by the members of Rocky North Rotary Club.
Funding open for fire graziers

vanessa jarrett
8th Jan 2020 6:33 PM
GRAZIERS affected by the Yeppoon bushfires last November can now apply for government funding.

The Australian Government has approved Category C funder through Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements for graziers and farms affected by the bushfires in Cobraball and Bungundarra.

Federal Member for Capricornia and Assistant Minister for Children and Families Michelle Landry said she welcomed the announcement.

“It’s great to see this increased level of financial support be approved for hardworking farmers and graziers who were hit hard by the bushfires last year,” she said.

“These farmers, graziers and land owners fought the flames coming through their own properties, often with the help of loved ones or total strangers. I hope this level of funding will help them get a semblance of normalcy since these horrible fires happened.”

Through the NDRRA, the Australian Government provides financial assistance directly to the states to assist them with costs associated with certain disaster relief and recovery assistance measures.

