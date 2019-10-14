FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets

ONE Rockhampton school received more than $52.9 million in State and Federal Government money in three years, the highest funding in the region.

The massive amount of money some schools have received from governments can be revealed after an independent compilation of figures from the MySchool website.

Emmaus College, in Park Avenue, received more money from the government coffers than any other school in the region, receiving $52.9 million over the three most recently available years.

Rockhampton State High School, Wandal, received the second highest amount of State and Federal Government funding with $46.9 million.

The Cathedral College, Rockhampton.

The Cathedral College Rockhampton was the third highest in the region, receiving $44.8 million over the three year period.

The figures revealed exactly how much money every school has received from government funding over 2015, 2016, and 2017 calendar years and how much money has been spent on capital projects over the 2015, 2016, and 2017 financial years.

We're sorry but the NAPLAN Schools list doesn't work properly without JavaScript enabled. Please enable it to continue.

Milman State School received the most government funding per student of any school in the Rockhampton region.

The school, which had four students in 2017, received $85,666 in government funding for each child.

Arcadia Valley State School in Arcadia Valley received $72,678 for each of its four students in 2017, the Rockhampton region's second highest funding per student.

Over 2015, 2016, and 2017 financial years, The Cathedral College spent $13.6 million on capital expenditure, more than any other school in the Rockhampton region.

Emmaus College, Rockhampton. PHOTO: Allan Reinikka

Over that same three year period, Emmaus College spent $9.9 million on capital expenditure, the region's second highest.

The Rockhampton Grammar School spent $8.8 million on capital expenditure over that period, the third highest in the Rockhampton region.

REGION'S MOST FUNDED SCHOOLS:

1. Emmaus College: $52.9 million

2. Rockhampton State High School: $46.9 million

3. The Cathedral College: $44.8 million

4. Yeppoon State High School: $43.1 million

5. The Rockhampton Grammar School: $41.3 million

6. North Rockhampton State High School: $41.1 million

7. Frenchville State School: $34.1 million

8. Emerald State High School: $29.5 million

9. Glenmore State High School: $27.4 million

10. St Brendan's College: $26.8 million

Rockhampton State High School. PHOTO: Allan Reinikka

REGION'S LEAST FUNDED SCHOOLS:

1. Arcadia Valley State School: $861,185

2. Lochington State School; $937,581

3. Goovigen State School: $987,006

4. Orion State School: $1 million

5. Westwood State School: $1.1 million

6. Clarke Creek State School: $1.1 million

7. Mistake Creek State School: $1.1 million

8. Gogango State School: $1.2 million

9. Milman State School: $1.3 million

10. Marlborough State School: $1.5 million

Rockhampton Grammar School. PHOTO: Allan Reinikka

REGION'S SCHOOLS WITH THE HIGHEST CAPITAL EXPENDITURE:

1. The Cathedral College: $13.6 million

2. Emmaus College: $9.9 million

3. The Rockhampton Grammar School: $8.8. million

4. St Brendan's College: $6.1 million

5. Heights College: $5.9 million

6. St Brigid's Catholic Primary School: $4.8 million

7. Emu Park State School: $3.8 million

8. Marist College: $3.4 million

9. St Ursula's College: $3.2 million

10. Redeemer Lutheran College: $2.2 million