Funding war: MP urges government to snub light rail

Fisher MP Andrew Wallace has called on the Federal Government not to provide any funding for a light rail project on the Sunshine Coast.

A Sunshine Coast politician believes light rail will be so disastrous for the region he is calling on the Federal Government not to fund any of the $1.5 billion construction cost.

Fisher MP Andrew Wallace said he had made his strong opposition towards a light rail proposal between Maroochydore and Caloundra known to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Light rail is one of five public transport options being considered as part of Sunshine Coast Council's Mass Transit Options Analysis, which is currently open for consultation.

The report aims to guide a future public transport solution with other options listed being wireless light rail, trackless trams, rapid bus transit and a quality bus corridor.

Mr Wallace said light rail "could not be more inappropriate" for the Sunshine Coast.

"It would remove a lane each way for cars on the already congested Nicklin Way, Brisbane Road and Alexandra Parade and worsen traffic along the Coast," he said.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson and councillor Rick Baberowski announce the opening of consultation for the mass transit analysis report.

"Our community requires a significantly upgraded road and public transport network across the entire region which benefits all local residents, not a narrow strip of light rail stations that most would need to drive to get to."

Mayor Mark Jamieson questioned why Mr Wallace was against funding a mass transit solution.

Mr Jamieson said without it congestion would get worse.

"It should also be noted the Federal Government has had no hesitation in funding mass transit solutions elsewhere, so shouldn't Mr Wallace be advocating to his colleagues to provide funding support for the mass transit solution that is assessed as most suitable for the Sunshine Coast?" he said.

"After all, that is what the options analysis and the subsequent detailed business case are seeking to determine."

Mr Wallace said a better public transport solution would involve a faster rail line along the already reserved CAMCOS (Caboolture to Maroochydore Corridor Study).

He said this could connect from Beerwah to Caloundra, Kawana and Maroochydore and should be combined with bus services to connect the major stations to the rest of the community.

Mr Jamieson said the council had never opposed the need for a rail connection from Beerwah to Maroochydore.

He also pointed out that the Federal Government-funded business case for the fast rail corridor was not supported by Infrastructure Australia.

"Council is - and always has been - of the view that both a rail solution on the CAMCOS corridor and a local mass transit solution are needed if our Sunshine Coast community is to have the truly integrated and efficient public transport network it needs," Mr Jamieson said.

"It is Mr Wallace and others that are selling the Sunshine Coast short by claiming the region can only have one of these solutions and that it needs to be faster rail on CAMCOS - a solution which the government he represents has consistently failed to fund."

Residents have less than a week to have their say on the options analysis report.

Originally published as Funding war: MP urges government to snub light rail