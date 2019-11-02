Fundraiser for children with brain cancer

Gracemere mum Chontelle Svensen has organised a Brain Cancer Research Foundation fundraiser after her son Patrick Murphy was diagnosed with brain cancer a year ago.

Gracemere mum Chontelle Svensen has organised a Brain Cancer Research Foundation fundraiser after her son Patrick Murphy was diagnosed with brain cancer a year ago.

BRAIN warriors past and present will be held fondly in the hearts of those who know them best at the Callaghan Park fundraiser today.

Food vans, craft corners, face painting, hair braids, market stalls, pony rides and raffles will be available for patrons with all funds going towards brain cancer research.

The woman behind the cause, Rockhampton mother Chontelle Svensen is trying to raise the support children like her son Patrick Murphy need in their fight against brain cancer.

She thought her family was “untouchable” until her world came crashing down when her son Patrick was diagnosed with brain cancer at 10 months old and she’s been hoping for a cause since.

All proceeds raised at the Brain Cancer Awareness Fundraiser for Research will be donated to Queensland Children Hospital Brain Cancer Paediatric Research.

The event is on 3-8pm today.

It’s a gold coin donation for entry.