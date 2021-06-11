Gerald Anthony Canham describes his friend Troy Dougan as “loyal to the very core”, “the life of the party”, “laid back” and “always willing to help out”; he “never spoke about his problems but could listen for hours to make sure you were okay”.

That’s just what Troy, a passionate rugby league player, was up to before he was beaten and left on the ground, Mr Canham said.

“The mate that everyone loves was set upon several weeks ago at a local establishment, where moments before you could hear Dougan asking a rowdy crowd if they could chill out as the[y] were freaking out the female staff.

“Only minutes later while waiting to be picked up, Troy was set upon and king hit, then repeatedly stomped and kicked only to be left face down gargling his own blood unconscious.”

Mr Canham has since started a GoFundMe campaign for Troy and is hoping to raise an initial amount of $5000.

“Today Troy is not Troy,” he said.

“Troy cannot work, Troy cannot pay bills, Troy cannot provide for his young family, and Troy will never play league again.



“Friends and family, friends of friends, anyone that can assist Troy will no doubt save a part of Troy’s life.

“Whether it be a car payment, rent, food, electricity, kids birthday and even the medication that is now needed.”

At the time of writing, $500 had been given to the fundraiser.

It is unclear whether anyone has been arrested or charged over the incident.

Originally published as Fundraiser for man left ‘gargling own blood’ after attack