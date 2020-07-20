Fundraiser volunteer victim of cunning, wanton, lying thief

AN OPPORTUNISTIC offender snatched a fundraiser volunteer’s phone when he turned his back momentarily.

Rachael Melinda Cronin, 47, pleaded guilty on July 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the victim had set up a table outside a newsagency in Mt Morgan at 8.15am on February 1.

CCTV showed Cronin stealing the victim’s Samsung Galaxy S8 which was in a black case when the victim went to his car.

The victim reported the theft to police at 9.30am, explaining his cards were also in the black case.

When police located Cronin, she said her former partner sent her the phone from Western Australia.

Snr Constable Rumford said the phone was recovered, but the cards were not.

Cronin had a three page criminal record which included a similar offence in 2007.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Cronin was on a disability pension for multiple mental health disorders including schizophrenia, bipolar and borderline personality disorder.

“The nature of the offence was born of desperation and opportunity,” he said.

“She had her mobile phone taken from her by her ex partner.”

He submitted Cronin could benefit from a probation order.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Cronin lied about the phone.

“If what she told the police wasn’t true, why would she tell you the truth,” he asked Mr Robertson.

“The story doesn’t really add up.”

He stood the matter down for a period while he considered whether or not to send Cronin to prison as she had four prior probation orders.

Mr Clarke described the offending as wanton and cunning.

He ordered her to pay $900 in fines with a conviction recorded and warned if she stole again, she would go to prison.