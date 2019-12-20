Menu
Michelle Landry and David Littleproud speak with local volunteer firefighters.
Funds available for community groups

20th Dec 2019 6:46 AM
Capricornia community groups are eligible for federal funding to support their local volunteers.

Capricornia MP and Assistant Minister for Children and Families Michelle Landry said $66,000 of funding is available in Capricornia under the Liberal National Government’s 2019-20 Volunteer Grants.

“Volunteering is part of the Australian way of life,” Ms Landry said.

“It has many social and economic benefits such as increased confidence, reduced marginalisation and skill development.”

“The grants form part of the Coalition Government’s commitment to supporting organisations whose volunteers assist our communities and encourage the inclusion of vulnerable people in our society.

“This year, over 40 volunteer groups in Capricornia received funding ranging between $1,000 and $5,000 to go towards vital additions to their operations.

“My office will liaise with community leaders and relevant committees to identify priority volunteer support for our local area.”

The grants can be used to buy small equipment for volunteers or for the reimbursement of volunteer fuel, transport or training costs. Community groups can apply for between $1,000 and $5,000.

Each Federal Member of Parliament is able to nominate organisations to apply for funding in their electorate between now and 28 January 2020. The Department of Social Services will then send an application form to nominated organisations to apply for funding in February 2020. Successful applicants will be announced in May 2020.

For more information about the grants, please go to the Government’s GrantConnect website at www.grants.gov.au

