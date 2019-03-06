Funds fight 'terrible scourge' of domestic violence

MP Michelle Landry announces new funding to combat domestic violence at the Regional Women's Network lunch

MP Michelle Landry announces new funding to combat domestic violence at the Regional Women's Network lunch Jann Houley

Combating the "terrible scourge' of domestic violence across Central Queensland and Australia has attracted $328 million in funding from the federal government.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry made the announcement yesterday during the regional Women's Network lunch.

"We may not like to talk about it but domestic violence affects all of us, whether its our own story or someone we know,” she said.

Results from a 2016 survey reveal over 50,000 Queensland women suffered partner violence last year and 29,000 of them were sexually abused.

"That's Lang Park at capacity full of women who are subject to brutality and control,” Ms Landry said.

"Those are shocking statistics so we're delivering a serious package to change the mindset of the nation towards violence against women.”

Ms Landry congratulated the Prime Minister Scott Morrison for championing the largest investment by an Australian government against domestic violence.

The funds include $82 million for front line services, $68 million in prevention strategies and $78 million to provide safe places for women and children affected by violence.

Aboriginal communities will receive $35 million under the Indigenous Advance strategy and a further $64 million will go to the 1800RESPECT service.

Ms Landry visited the 1800RESPECT facilities in Brisbane earlier this week and said she was "amazed” by its counsellors.

"They're incredible people to talk to,” she said.

"It's chilling to listen to their stories about what people are going through.”

Ms Landry says this funding is the fourth tranch in a national pan to reduce domestic violence nine years in the making.