Funds for CQ Community Legal Centre to help low-income earners

Rockhampton residents are set to benefit from a $3.2 million cash injection for community legal services over the next five years.

Attorney-General and Justice Minister Yvette D’Ath said the funding would ensure the ongoing provision of quality legal assistance services, delivered in the community to Central Queenslanders.

“Queensland’s community legal sector delivers vital services to thousands of Queenslanders,” Mrs D’Ath said.

“Our community legal centres provide advice and assistance to some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people.

“This package is worth $3.2 million over five years and it will give Rockhampton’s community legal sector the certainty it needs to continue its great work.”

The organisation being funded is Central Queensland Regional Community Legal Centre.

The State-Commonwealth funding was delivered through the National Legal Assistance Partnership 2020-25.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said it was great to see this funding coming into the region.

“Generally, people who are using the services are of low income and this ensures that they have access to legal re-presentation,” he said.

Central Queensland Community Legal Centre provides general legal advice, referral and some casework on a full-time basis. The Centre also undertakes collaborative community legal education activities.