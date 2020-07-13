Funeral date set for Coast shark attack victim

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A funeral date has been set for shark attack victim Matthew Tratt, who was fatally mauled by a shark at Fraser Island. Photo: Facebook

The life of shark attack victim Matthew Tratt, who died in his older brother's arms after being bitten by a shark off Fraser Island, will be celebrated on Friday.

His brother Rob Tratt, 39, said while the funeral was invite only due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone was welcome to stream the live service and honour the life of "a good father, a good brother and a fantastic spearo".

Matthew and Rob were spearfishing off Indian Head at Fraser Island when the attack happened about 2pm on July 4.

Rob dragged his brother on to nearby rocks in a desperate bid to save his life.

But Matthew died from his wounds - on his daughter Sienna's 10th birthday.

Matthew, an airconditioning contractor from Buderim, left behind his wife Kayla, and two children Sienna and Taj.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up to support the family in their time of grieving.

Shark attack victim Matthew Tratt, with his wife Kayla and kids L to R, Sienna and Taj. Matthew died following a fatal shark bite off Fraser Island. Photo: Facebook

It has raised $25,000 out of its $100,000 goal since being launched five days ago.

"We would like to thank everyone that has contributed, during such a challenging unexpected time," Rob said.

"From friends past and present, his work colleagues, the spear fishing community, the fishing and boating and mostly the church (Revival Centres Church)."

While the details of the tragic attack were still raw for Rob, he said there was no better place than Fraser Island for his younger brother to pass away.

SPECIAL MEMORIES: Matthew Tratt with the queen fish he caught at Fraser Island.

"I would like to reach out and thank the fisherman on the rocks that day and the off duty doctor and nurses, the local ambo, paramedics, police and emergency services," he said.

"Everyone did the best they could and we are forever grateful.

"To know when I left him at the rocks on his own (without family), he was in good hands, is amazing."

Rob Tratt said his brother Matthew died doing what he loved and the pair took a calculated risk when their dream dive took a dark turn.

"We knew the risks, we both knew the risks," he said.

"What I would like to say to the spearfishing community is don't pull your spears out of the water, get in there and keep harvesting the fish.

"Fraser Island attracts a fantastic community of people, go visit the place, it's a beautiful icon of Australia and will always hold a special place in our hearts," he said.

Matt's funeral will be available to stream on July 17 at 10.30am.