38°
News

Funeral drinks led to 2 break-ins and jail return

6th Mar 2017 5:45 AM
Generic Rockhampton Court.
Generic Rockhampton Court. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOURS after attending his uncle's funeral, Jody Brian Richardson was back behind bars.

Police dogs tracked Richardson, 27, and a co-offender to their hiding spots along the Fitzroy riverbank on February 26.

The pair had committed two break-ins in a short space of time following the funeral's wake.

On Friday, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard Richardson was affected by the combination of alcohol consumed at the wake and his prescribed medication.

Richardson, who pleaded guilty to two break-ins, has been in and out of jail since 2010 and had only been released on Janaury 13.

Prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court Richardson and a co-offender smashed a window to gain access to a Land Cruiser parked along East St where they stole a load of tools from the vehicle.

All up the bill for the stolen gear and vehicle damage was $880.

Mr Fox said later that night Richardson and the co-offender broke into the Bridge Motor Inn on Bolsover St.

Richardson armed himself with a claw hammer and a wheelie bin and once inside stole a number of cans of rum and put them in the bin.

The incident was captured on CCTV and witnesses saw the duo run down East Lane.

The damage bill and cost of stolen drinks was $625.

Police were called and the dog squad tracked the pair to their hiding spots along the riverbank near the new bridge.

Mr Fox told the court Richardson had 11 pages of criminal history, with a large number of similar offences.

Richardson's defence lawyer said his client was on a disability support pension, of about $700 a fortnight.

The laywer said Richardson had previously worked in the labour industry when not in prison and was expected to start a new job today.

He described the break-ins as "low level" in planning and sophistication.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow ordered Richardson been jailed for 15 months, with a parole eligibility date of July 27.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  jody brian richardson rockhampton magistrates court

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Rockhampton medical business rises from the ashes

Rockhampton medical business rises from the ashes

PICKING her way through the charred remains of the Alma Street Medical Centre last July, Shantal Wallace knew it was going to take a lot of work to rebuild.

One Nation's Keppel candidate driven by car crash

One Nation candidate for Keppel Matt Loth.

Matt Loth backs party's defensive driving initiative

Funeral drinks led to 2 break-ins and jail return

Generic Rockhampton Court.

HOURS after uncle's funeral, Jody Brian Richardson was back inside

Yeppoon mum and daughter share journey of a lifetime

Trip of a lifetime. Diane Turner and daughter Tania MacDonald in Tanzania.

Yeppoon mother and daughter team conquer Mount Kilimanjaro

Local Partners

Find out when you can see the 2018 Commonwealth Games baton in CQ

See how you can get involved in running the baton relay as it makes its way around the world.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

WATCH: Birds of a feather flock to Rocky

Lance Wood from the Finch and Parrot Social Club is preparing for the club's annual bird sale at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion.

Bird sale at the showgrounds this weekend

Watch search and rescue exercise on Capricorn Coast today

Yeppoon Coast Guard tows a boat back to Rosslyn Bay from Finlays Reef on Thursday, April 23.Photo contributed.

Insight into the Coast Guard's life

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

What's on across the region this weekend

Underground Opera is returning for it's 10th year with a string of shows, coming to Rockhampton from March 3 - 5,

Wide range of events for all ages and interests

As Adele fans recover, the city's buses are back in action

BRISBANE buses wont be affected today after staff were stretched thin at the weekend for Adele’s back-to-back concerts.

BOOKS: Settle in for a tale of lies, mystery and murder

Our review of The Slow Waltz of Turtles

Superhero sagas are just too much

Hugh Jackman, pictured with Dafne Keen, plays Wolverine for the last time in the movie Logan - but there's plenty more super-heroes waiting in the wings.

ARE there too many superhero movies? Our movie reviewer thinks so.

Jungle diet hits the spot

Casey Donovan has lost 11 per cent of her body weight in the jungle.

THE stars of I’m A Celebrity are shedding the kilos.

MARRIED AT FIRST SLIGHT: Sleazy jaunt after ‘frigid’ insult

Married At First Sight’s Anthony shocks viewers by calling Nadia ‘frigid’ during the commitment ceremony.

Married At First Sight is getting really nasty.

PIC GALLERY: Rocky clubbers turn on style for party night

L-R Bri Warr, Tayla Grant and Jess Tansley at the Ginger Mule.

Were you snapped in this week's Nite Life?

Adele in Brisbane: Star says hello in first of two shows

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Adele will perform at the Gabba again tonight

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - A BIG family home with room for everyone - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR...

For Sale or For Lease Single Storey CBD Building

107 East St, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Arguably, in the busiest retail section of the Mall, opposite Rivers and ... Sale $895,000...

Arguably, in the busiest retail section of the Mall, opposite Rivers and Stewart's, close to a Medical Centre and Chemist Warehouse this single level building is...

UNDER REPLACEMENT VALUE. $309,000 Neg.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like entertaining this home has an extra-large covered entertainment area.

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $509,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

PARENTS PARADISE, KIDS ADVENTURE LAND!

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $530,000 NEG

Situated on 1 acre, this large, low set, unique, family home is located in a prestigious cul-de-sac and provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive...

Ocean View living on One Level!

10 Ridge Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $555,000

With sophisticated modern style, this premium Lammermoor Beach property has been designed with family living in mind, and its practicality is matched only by the...

The Time To Buy Is NOW!

8 Hoffmann Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $325,000

This neat and tidy property is well positioned on a corner block with dual access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Norman Gardens. With a freshen up and a new coat of...

Vacant Land on Prime Highway Frontage

24 Hall Road, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is ... Offers to...

Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is this prime site. * 8,617m2 * Approximately 50m frontage * Gateway to...

Vacant Land on Prime Highway Frontage

24 Hall Road, Gracemere 4702

Commercial Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is ... Offers to...

Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is this prime site. * 8,617m2 * Approximately 50m frontage * Gateway to...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

How one real estate agency sold $6.5m in property in 28 days

SNAPPED UP FAST: Pat O'Driscoll sold this house at 15 Bapaume St, Wandal to a first home buyer for $230,000. It was on the market for less than a week. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a garage at the rear of home.

"There seems to be more people in the market purchasing."

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!