Funeral drinks led to 2 break-ins and jail return

HOURS after attending his uncle's funeral, Jody Brian Richardson was back behind bars.

Police dogs tracked Richardson, 27, and a co-offender to their hiding spots along the Fitzroy riverbank on February 26.

The pair had committed two break-ins in a short space of time following the funeral's wake.

On Friday, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard Richardson was affected by the combination of alcohol consumed at the wake and his prescribed medication.

Richardson, who pleaded guilty to two break-ins, has been in and out of jail since 2010 and had only been released on Janaury 13.

Prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court Richardson and a co-offender smashed a window to gain access to a Land Cruiser parked along East St where they stole a load of tools from the vehicle.

All up the bill for the stolen gear and vehicle damage was $880.

Mr Fox said later that night Richardson and the co-offender broke into the Bridge Motor Inn on Bolsover St.

Richardson armed himself with a claw hammer and a wheelie bin and once inside stole a number of cans of rum and put them in the bin.

The incident was captured on CCTV and witnesses saw the duo run down East Lane.

The damage bill and cost of stolen drinks was $625.

Police were called and the dog squad tracked the pair to their hiding spots along the riverbank near the new bridge.

Mr Fox told the court Richardson had 11 pages of criminal history, with a large number of similar offences.

Richardson's defence lawyer said his client was on a disability support pension, of about $700 a fortnight.

The laywer said Richardson had previously worked in the labour industry when not in prison and was expected to start a new job today.

He described the break-ins as "low level" in planning and sophistication.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow ordered Richardson been jailed for 15 months, with a parole eligibility date of July 27.