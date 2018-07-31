Funeral for Rockhampton's much-loved builder this week

Ted Price died while riding his bike last week.

Ted Price died while riding his bike last week. Sharyn O'Neill ROK300514sprice1

THE family of Rockhampton building pioneer and respected businessman, Ted Price have asked those who are planning to attend his funeral this week to wear bright colours.

Ted, 74 died from a heart attack while completing a 30km bike ride along Yaamba Rd on July 26.

The tributes that flowed after his death were testament to the respect he had earned from across the building industry and the public.

Among many things, Ted was credited with helping hundreds of families buy their first home at a price they could afford, for his work to protect the local building industry from the influx of southern builders and for his great love of Rockhampton.

Ted's funeral will be held at Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle on Norman Rd this Friday at 11am.